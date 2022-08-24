Read full article on original website
Bucs Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Wednesday
Prior to Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. On Wednesday, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Avery, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 43 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Overall, Avery has racked up...
Bucs Released Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday Morning
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation on Thursday. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. On top of his injury issues, Grayson got the boot in order to free up a spot...
Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
Buccaneers rookie continues to prove why he will be different
If you aren’t sold on Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White yet, we have to wonder if you have been paying attention to the last few months. It’s hard not to fall head over heels in love over Rachaad White. The rookie running back from Arizona State is going to be a more than welcome addition to the Buccaneers offense as it searches to carry the team to yet another Super Bowl.
Buccaneers make quality signing with chance to make roster
The Buccaneers might have a lot of difficult cuts coming up, but adding a few proven names ahead of these decisions is never a bad idea. Proven names are usually better than young faces in situations where a team is in the hunt for a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers have to win in 2022. The roster looks good right now, but you can never be complacent when you have one last year of major relevance coming up.
Look: Bucs Wide Receiver Reacts To Getting Released
On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. The 28-year-old wideout took to Twitter to react to this roster move. "Appreciate all the love! Love you guys!" he wrote. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two...
Questionable Buccaneers draft pick looking better after recent news
Is Jake Camarda the truth for the Buccaneers? It might be too soon to tell. But we know that the Bucs are happier with who they have than the Bills. Taking a punter in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft was not the highpoint for the Buccaneers. Jake...
Buccaneers need depth to step up even more after another loss
While on some fronts, it would appear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten markedly better this offseason with different offensive acquisitions such as Julio Jones and Russell Gage, there are other areas of the team that have certainly suffered greatly, most importantly their offensive line. With the loss of Alex...
