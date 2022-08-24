Read full article on original website
DLM32
2d ago
Allowing a local government official to appt someone is not fair to voters. A special election should be held instead. That way voters can decide who they want as a replacement.
Gail Gittelson Wright
2d ago
He's a horror champion of criminals not the victims, in one door out the other. Has nothing to do with politics everything to do with citizen safety!
old bird
2d ago
And once again a democrat is attempting to subvert an existing law because it suits them - Newsome was recalled and re elected - because it was the will of the majority- unless he is saying him staying in power was not the will of the majority??? Non progressive politicians are taking back the country one county at a time and they don’t like it
