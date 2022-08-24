Guests: Laura Mikko, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener. Even in the pounding rain, the Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s annual Food Festival and Farmer’s Market will draw a crowd. Such is the hunger for homegrown food. Ed Buyarski — host of KTOO’s Garden Talk and also a vendor at the festival — can personally attest to that. But Laura Mikko, who helps to organize the event, says there are lots of other attractions, like the beer garden, which will feature “beer floats,” served up with a scoop of ice cream.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO