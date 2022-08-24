Read full article on original website
M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
Norwegian Cruise Line donates waterfront property in Juneau to Huna Totem Corporation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure...
Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of trustees has gone too long without hiring an executive director. It’s been more than nine months since the board fired Angela Rodell from the job, and the board has spent little time in public session at its meetings discussing the vacancy or its hiring plan. The Legislature is […] The post Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Newscast – Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Rockslides are battering a Skagway cruise ship dock and crushing the town’s economy,. Norwegian Cruise Line gave waterfront property it spent millions on to Huna Totem Corporation,. A humpback whale calf appears to be okay after an encounter with a tour boat in Favorite Channel. Yvonne Krumrey. Local News...
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
A former senior level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft in the first degree.
Garden Talk: What grows well in Juneau greenhouses
Greenhouses expand the possibilities of what can be grown in cool, wet climates. Certain cucumber and tomato varieties do particularly well in Southeast Alaska. Master gardener Ed Buyarski uses some of his greenhouse space to experiment with dry-weather crops, such as corn. While his corn is tall, it’s not quite maturing.
June Bunch, a wayfaring singer-songwriter, comes to Juneau.
Guests: June Bunch, singer-songwriter. A job as a wildlife guide brought June Bunch to Juneau. With her uke in her backpack, she came in search of adventure and inspiration to write new songs. On Juneau Afternoon, she shares a few of her musical postcards, set to the strum of a ukulele.
Report: Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau’s downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for...
Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Mercedes Muñoz pottery show. Food Festival and Farmer’s Market. Cooperative Extension Service Southeast summer tour comes to a close.
Mercedes Muñoz has had a lot of pottery shows, but this one is different, because it gives her a chance to connect to the legacy of her great grandmother, Rie Muñoz, one of Alaska’s most recognized painters. This Sunday will be the first time Muñoz has exhibited...
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
Saturday, August 27th at the JACC: Homegrown Food and Fun.
Guests: Laura Mikko, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener. Even in the pounding rain, the Juneau Arts and Humanity Council’s annual Food Festival and Farmer’s Market will draw a crowd. Such is the hunger for homegrown food. Ed Buyarski — host of KTOO’s Garden Talk and also a vendor at the festival — can personally attest to that. But Laura Mikko, who helps to organize the event, says there are lots of other attractions, like the beer garden, which will feature “beer floats,” served up with a scoop of ice cream.
