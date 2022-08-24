ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s Sons Call Her Final Resting Place ‘Serene’ As Arrangements Are Revealed

By Sara Whitman
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Anne Heche has been laid to rest. Anne, who legally died at the age of 53 on Aug. 12 and was taken off life support on Aug. 14, was cremated and her ashes were given a home in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, per the Associated Press, on Aug. 23. Anne’s 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, called his mother’s final resting place “serene” in a statement shared with HollywoodLife via Anne’s representative on Aug. 23. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful and serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” the statement began.

“Most importantly,” he continued, “Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts, and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.” Anne’s sons were born from two of her previous relationships. Homer was brought into the world in 2002 with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon, to whom she was wed between 2001 and 2009. Anne had Atlas in 2009 with her ex-partner of just over a decade, James Tupper.

Anne Heche had two sons from two long-term relationships (Photo: SplashNews)

Anne’s ashes are specifically located in the Garden of Legends section of the famous cemetery and “is near that of Mickey Rooney, and faces a lake where Burt Reynolds‘ remains were recently relocated,” according to AP.

Anne’s unexpected death resulted from the fiery car crash she got into on Aug. 5. The former soap star first crashed into the garage of an apartment complex with her Mini Cooper, and then crashed head-on into a house, which ignited both the house and the car. She was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital for treatment, after which her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that she was not expected to survive. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” they said in an emailed statement, in which they also thanked medical staff for their help. HL confirmed that there were traces of drugs in the actor’s system during her horrifying accident.

Anne Heche was laid to rest just under two weeks after she was taken off life support (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Following the Vanished star’s official death, her rep sent a statement to HollywoodLife from her family. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement read. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

