Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Rams star Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals during brawl
The second day of joint practices between last year's Super Bowl teams ended with an ugly brawl on Thursday. At the center of the melee was Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who repeatedly swung a helmet at members of the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the last in...
Mike Martz Says Justin Fields Needs to Be a Backup
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz slammed the current regime's talent and called for Justin Fields to be a backup with another team.
Chris Simms has wild Joe Burrow take
Joe Burrow is no question one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He's fresh of helping the Cincinnati Bengals get to the Super Bowl last season, which no one saw coming. He's due for a big year in 2022 as well. But would you rather have him starting...
Bears' updated 80-man roster following second round of cuts
The Chicago Bears have trimmed their roster to 80 players following the second round of roster cuts. Chicago made several moves, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle LaCale London, fullback Jake Bargas and terminating the contract of offensive tackle Julien Davenport. With that in mind, here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
Mike Martz thinks Justin Fields’ Bears offense has as much talent as 0-16 Lions
It’s been a long time since Mike Martz made his presence known in NFL circles. As one of the architects of the “The Greatest Show on Turf” Rams — who won Super Bowl 34 over the Titans — Martz made a few other intermittent stops throughout his pro football career. That includes later stints as the Lions’ and Bears’ offensive coordinator.
Urlacher against dome for new stadium: 'They can't do that'
There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Most of the players are in favor of the Bears moving. Based on their experiences playing at the cold, uneven-surfaced Soldier Field,...
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
Cowboys Starting Player Will Miss Game Against Buccaneers in Week 1
It looks like Tampa Bay won't be the only team short-handed along the offensive line in this Week 1 matchup between the Bucs and Cowboys.
Jones' big test among four things to watch in Bears' preseason finale
LAKE FOREST – The Bears get one final rehearsal before the regular season kicks off. That will occur Saturday night when Matt Eberflus’ team takes on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in the Bears’ preseason finale. Eberflus has said most of his starters will play up...
NBC Sports
WR Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets
The 2020 second-round wide receiver has requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent Ron Slavin said Thursday in a statement to multiple reporters. Slavin claims the Jets have repeatedly told Mims' camp that they will not release him. “It’s just time,” Slavin's statement said. “Denzel has tried...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears LB Roquan Smith made immediate impact in return to team drills on Tuesday
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice following the end of his contract “hold-in” last Saturday. Following a ramp-up period where Smith participated in only individual drills, Smith returned to team drills on Tuesday, where he had an immediate impact. According to media members in attendance...
What we learned as Roquan makes impact on dominant defensive day
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith’s ramp-up reached the next stage Tuesday when the Bears star linebacker returned to team drills for the first time since ending his hold-in Saturday. On the first play of 11-on-11, Smith burst through the line and blew up a David Montgomery run for...
What Eberflus wants to see from Fields, offense in preseason finale
LAKE FOREST – Several teams might elect to sit their starters in their preseason finale. The Bears don't have that luxury. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced Tuesday that the Bears' starters will play most of the first half Saturday in Cleveland against the Browns. Eberflus said that select veterans will get fewer snaps, but for the most part, he wants to see his starters get substantial work.
Former Bears OC predicts unsubstantial career for Justin Fields
Justin Fields is young, unproven and faces a long road to development. Going into his second season, he faces plenty of questions. How good is he now? Can he become the long-term solution at quarterback?. Those are questions he plans to answer as soon as this season, hoping to prove...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
Bears guard Teven Jenkins looks to secure starting role
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Teven Jenkins’ journey to the brink of becoming a Chicago Bears starter included numerous peaks and valleys in a short period. Now Jenkins could be on the verge of securing the Bears’ starting right guard spot, though he still can’t be certain of the future heading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Cleveland against the Browns. “I would just say it’s been like a roller coaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said. “Going from (No.) 2 or right tackle (No.) 3 ... to go to second right guard and I’m starting right now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity. “That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”
NBC Sports
Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale
While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work. Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.
Former Bears QB 'not optimistic' about Justin Fields this year
It's going to be a tough year for Justin Fields. Despite the team rallying around the new regime of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, the roster is still in disdain to fans. The roster's ideal construction is still under way, a former Chicago Bears quarterback sees it as a disadvantage to Justin Fields' development going into his second year in the league.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0