ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Chris Simms has wild Joe Burrow take

Joe Burrow is no question one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He's fresh of helping the Cincinnati Bengals get to the Super Bowl last season, which no one saw coming. He's due for a big year in 2022 as well. But would you rather have him starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

WR Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

The 2020 second-round wide receiver has requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent Ron Slavin said Thursday in a statement to multiple reporters. Slavin claims the Jets have repeatedly told Mims' camp that they will not release him. “It’s just time,” Slavin's statement said. “Denzel has tried...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
NBC Sports Chicago

What Eberflus wants to see from Fields, offense in preseason finale

LAKE FOREST – Several teams might elect to sit their starters in their preseason finale. The Bears don't have that luxury. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced Tuesday that the Bears' starters will play most of the first half Saturday in Cleveland against the Browns. Eberflus said that select veterans will get fewer snaps, but for the most part, he wants to see his starters get substantial work.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bears guard Teven Jenkins looks to secure starting role

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Teven Jenkins’ journey to the brink of becoming a Chicago Bears starter included numerous peaks and valleys in a short period. Now Jenkins could be on the verge of securing the Bears’ starting right guard spot, though he still can’t be certain of the future heading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Cleveland against the Browns. “I would just say it’s been like a roller coaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said. “Going from (No.) 2 or right tackle (No.) 3 ... to go to second right guard and I’m starting right now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity. “That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale

While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work. Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears QB 'not optimistic' about Justin Fields this year

It's going to be a tough year for Justin Fields. Despite the team rallying around the new regime of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, the roster is still in disdain to fans. The roster's ideal construction is still under way, a former Chicago Bears quarterback sees it as a disadvantage to Justin Fields' development going into his second year in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy