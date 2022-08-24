ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crist to face off against DeSantis for Florida governor

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Max Greenwood
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4515Nj_0hShgdh400

( The Hill ) – Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is projected to win Florida’s Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, setting up a general election matchup against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican heavyweight who’s seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender.

The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m.

Crist, who won the governor’s mansion as a Republican more than 15 years ago, defeated state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic nominating contest.

His victory sets him up for his second general election campaign to reclaim the office since he vacated the governor’s mansion in 2011, having opted against running for a second consecutive term.

He lost a bid for governor to incumbent Rick Scott in 2014 before winning a seat in the U.S. House representing St. Petersburg in 2016.

Throughout her campaign, Fried, the lone statewide elected Democrat, sought to cast herself as a new face for Florida Democrats, who have struggled for years to fix a crumbling party infrastructure and reverse a painful losing streak.

But in nominating Crist, Florida Democrats turned to a familiar face to help them reclaim the governor’s mansion after more than 20 years of being locked out, convinced that his brand of collegial, compromise-minded politics can help win over moderates and independents turned off by DeSantis’s combative political style.

Defeating DeSantis, however, is shaping up to be a herculean task.

The Florida governor has a swelling national profile, is a rising star among conservatives and has so far raised more than $100 million for his reelection campaign — far more than anything that Crist has. Recent polling shows DeSantis’ approval rating above water, a positive sign for an incumbent seeking a second term in office.

Of course, there’s still time for things to change. Despite his popularity among the Republican Party’s conservative base, DeSantis isn’t immune to controversy. And with the Democratic primary now out of the way, the party still has a chance to coalesce around Crist ahead of the November election.

Crist said on Monday that Florida Democrats are planning to hold a unity rally in South Florida later this week, though Fried hasn’t yet committed to endorsing Crist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Trumbull wins State Senate primary

UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most of state senate candidate Jay Trumbull’s party congratulated him and left before the reporting reached 100% because he was winning by such a large margin early on. The candidate’s room at Captain Anderson’s was packed with familiar faces supporting their friend. Bay County […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Court clears way for Jones in congressional race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — On the eve of the primary election, an appeals court Monday overturned a ruling that would have blocked Democrat Rebekah Jones from running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected a ruling by Leon County Circuit Judge […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Transgender treatment rule to face legal fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — A legal fight is looming over a state rule taking effect Sunday that will end Medicaid reimbursements for transgender care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-reassignment surgery. Attorneys representing individuals and groups plan to file a federal lawsuit challenging the rule, people involved in the […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Rick Scott
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy