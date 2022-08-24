Hibbing netters sweep two matches:’Jackets upend C-I, North Branch

CAMBRIDGE — After playing six matches in three days, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team had to be feeling the effects of those contests.

The Bluejackets didn’t have any time to rest as they traveled to North Branch and Cambridge for two more matches Tuesday.

If Hibbing was feeling the effects of those matches it didn’t show as the Bluejackets beat Cambridge-Isanti 4-3, then they downed North Branch 7-0 to pick up their sixth victory over the season.

To make matters worse, Hibbing had to leave for Cambridge at 5:30 a.m., so Bluejacket coach Gary Conda wasn’t sure how they would respond to that.

“It was hard to say,” Conda said. “We were tired. We had a 170-mile bus run early in the morning. A lot of times you get bus legs, but I thought we came out fine. We got ahead in six of the matches, but it was a battle.

“It came down to a couple of shots at the end. We were ahead in most of the matches, but they kept fighting back. We had to battle to get that fourth point.”

Against the southern Bluejackets, Mercedes Furin moved to No. 1 singles and beat Evie Porta 6-2, 7-6 (16-14), and Bella Vincent beat Morgan Okerlund 7-5, 6-1 at third singles.

In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri beat Erin Baker and Leslie Bleess 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) at first doubles, and Erin McCormack and Ava Bougalis downed Mia Kurowski and Lyla Hayek 7-5, 6-4 at third doubles.

Conda liked the way his two sophomores at third doubles held their own in a tough match.

“They pulled out two close sets,” Conda said. “It was a big win for us to get a point there. They’re starting to figure out doubles. They got a little bit going the right way with the ball more often.

“They had a lot of returns in play, and their double faults haven’t ceased, but it’s a big improvement. At that spot, it’s all about who makes the least mistakes.”

Against the Vikings, Sullivan would beat Nora Toussaint at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, then Claire Rewertz beat Ashley Bistodeau 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Valeri beat Bekah Wurdeman 6 -3, 6-0, then at No. 4 singles, Heidi Rasch beat Paulina Rossini 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 1 doubles, Vincent and Furin beat Molly Bushinger and Jill Mosfell 6-0, 6-1; at No. 2, Aune Boben and Brylee Conda downed Jayla Hilevas and Jaclyn Volkman 6-0, 6-0; and at No. 3 doubles, Bella Jaynes and Iris Hendrickson beat Charlotte Santjer and Elaina Smit 6-1, 6-0.

“They were inexperienced, but they do have a nice facility there,” Conda said.

On Thursday, Hibbing will travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Lightning at 9 a.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.

After that match, the Bluejackets head home to take on Blaine and St. Francis. The first match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m., but it could possibly start at noon.

“All of those will be important matches,” Conda said. “They’re region matches. I’m not sure about Grand Rapids, but we should do OK. Blaine is an unknown. This might be their first match of the season, so I don’t know what to expect there.

“That’s what makes it interesting. It’s always fun playing St. Francis. Their coach is Joe Fredrickson from Hibbing. I’m looking forward to that one.”

Hibbing 7, North Branch 0

Singles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Nora Toussaint, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ashley Bistodeau, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Opal Valeri, H, def. Bekah Wurdemann, 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 — Heidi Rasch, H, def. Paulina Rossini, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1 — Bella Vincent-Mercedes Furin, H, def. Molly Bushinger-Jill Horsfall, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Aune Boben-Brylee Conda, H, def. Jayla Holevas-Jadyn Volkman, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Bella Jaynes-Iris Hendrickson, H, def. Charlotte Santjer-Eliana Smit, 6-1, 6-0.

Hibbing 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Singles: No. 1 — Furin, H, def. Evie Porta, 6-2, 7-6 (16-14); No. 2 — Ava Lawman, CI, def. Rewertz, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Vincent, H, def. Morgan Okerlund, 7-5, 6-1; No. 4 — Ainsley Doom, CI, def. Boben, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Valeri, H, def. Erin Baker-Leslie Bleess, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3); No. 2 — Izzy Sullivan-Hannah Bingham, CI, def. Rasch-Jaynes, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Erin McCormack-Ava Bougalis, H, def. Mia Kurowski-Lyla Hayek, 7-5, 6-4.