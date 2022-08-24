Charlie Crist To Take On Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis In November

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist handily defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday and will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

As results continued to roll in about 8:30 p.m., Crist had nearly 60 percent of the vote and was giving a victory speech.

Crist, who held three of Florida’s highest elected state offices when he was still a Republican, and then switched to being a Democrat during the Obama years, was supported by 54 percent of the 800 Florida Democrats polled by GBAO earlier this year.

“Across the ideological spectrum,” GBAO says in the poll text, “voters prefer Crist to his opponents.”

Crist will now face Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in November.

