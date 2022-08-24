Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Tough Road Ahead For Tigers After 7-0 Win
The Warsaw Tigers boys’ soccer side scored 26 goals in their three victories among the last eight days, the most recent a 7-0 win over the Huntington North Vikings Tuesday evening on the pitch at the Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC). Goalkeepers Nehemiah Wright and Raul Carbajal posted a shutout.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/22
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester boys tennis earned a clean sweep victory over Churubusco Monday night, winning 5-0 at home. No. 2 singles player Josh Steely was practically perfect in his match, winning 6-0, 6-0. Peyton Jones, the Squires No. 1 singles player, won 6-0, 6-1. Manchester is back in action Wednesday, hosting Peru.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Starts Strong But Can’t Finish Off Penn
WARSAW – Facing off against perennial sectional opponent Penn, Warsaw volleyball began the game by firing on all cylinders. The team easily captured the first two sets before running into trouble in the form of a Kingsmen comeback. Penn would win the next three sets and eventually the match 3-2. Perhaps fueled by a 2-1 win for the junior varsity team, The Tigers came out hot to start the match. Crisp ball movement and perfectly timed passed paved the way for an early 6-1 Warsaw lead.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Previews for Week 2
Chesterton (1-0) at Warsaw (1-0) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fishers Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-1. John Harrell’s prediction: Chesterton, 28-24. Last meeting: Nov. 1, 2019, Warsaw, 35-28 (sectional). About Chesterton: Coach Mark Peterson’s Indiana Football Coaches Association 5A No. 10-ranked Trojans topped visiting Hobart 35-20 in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Trojan Sports Network Continues To Defy Norms
Savvy high school athletic departments throughout the Hoosier State in recent years among the current and past decades have embraced live streaming for broadcasts among almost all their sanctioned sports. The most likely schools who have the greatest success stories might be perceived to be the large, well-funded school districts...
whatzup.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival issue
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Man of the Flood, Static Arm, Fall Activities, Tri-State Bluegrass Festival. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held […]. Man of...
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
Times-Union Newspaper
Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt
Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, of Warsaw, passed away at 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw at the age of 77. He was born on March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. Galbrecht and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer, Inc. in Warsaw. He was the vice president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card and board games, and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Nursing Students, Faculty Host Clinics For Navajo Nation
WINONA LAKE – Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College sent several students and faculty to spend a week in Gamerco, N.M., this summer to serve the Navajo Nation – a region disproportionally impoverished and medically underserved. The group partnered with local churches to conduct blood...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth E. ‘Ken’ Goshert
SYRACUSE – Kenneth E. "Ken" Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Foundation Honors SYM Financial As Philanthropic Partner
At their recent Investment Advisory Committee meeting, Kosciusko County Community Foundation presented SYM Financial Advisors with their Philanthropic Partner Award. Community Foundation CEO Stephanie Overbey said, “This award is presented to the financial institution that has most consistently supported the Community Foundation’s efforts to educate their clients about charitable opportunities and encourage their giving.”
Times-Union Newspaper
William Michael Harrison
William Michael Harrison, 65, of Warsaw and formerly of Alabama, died Aug. 24, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Clearly Kosciusko Communitywide Brand Tells A Story Of Unity
In short, “Clearly Kosciusko” tells a story of unity. And the phrase likely brings to mind something a bit different for all of us. That’s what makes it special. We’re here in Kosciusko County together, whether we’re just visiting, working or we’ve planted roots and call it home. But how each of us experiences life in “K-County” is what makes Clearly Kosciusko a beautiful and diverse collection of stories.
Inside Indiana Business
RV certification program for women looking at expansion
A pilot program in Elkhart designed to bring more women into the recreational vehicle industry has proven successful, and plans are already in place for growth. The RV Women’s Alliance, based in the St. Joseph County town of Osceola, partnered with the RV Technical Institute in Elkhart to establish the first all-female technician’s certification program. RVTI Director of Recruitment Tracy Anglemeyer says the partners sought 12 women for the pilot, but ended up doubling that number after receiving more than 100 applicants.
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake Area Community Band Presents ‘Concert In The Park’ Friday
This Friday at 7 p.m., the Lake Area Community Band will be featured in the Friday evening concert series at Center Lake Park. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The Lake Area Community Band has been bringing the “Joy of Music to Our Communities” since 1989, according to a news release from Director Martin Becker. The band truly is the lake area community band as this season’s schedule includes nine concerts across several lake communities in Northern Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
WANE-TV
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Main Street Warsaw Considers Friday Lineup
Moving First Friday to the third Friday with an entertainment event and then having a food event on the first Friday was discussed at a Main Street Warsaw meeting Thursday at Hoplore. “We’ve evaluated First Friday for quite some time, and it seems to fall, not seems, it falls directly...
