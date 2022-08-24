ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans

Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
Arkansas AG Rutledge: Don't get tackled by a ticket con

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As sports fans across the state prepare for the fall season, it is vital to remember to not get taken advantage of by fake game ticket scammers. Ticket scammers will often trick fans by taken advantage of their love for the sport and sell them fake, duplicate, or nonexistent tickets.
Life-threatening flood emergencies unfolding as storms slam the South

WASHINGTON (TND) — Life-threatening flooding hit the South Wednesday night, putting millions at risk. It's the same storm system that slammed Texas earlier this week. The National Weather Service has issued multiple flash flood emergencies for the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and Central Gulf Coast regions. Showers and...
A safe ride to school: What to expect when your child is on the bus

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) -- If you are a young parent with a child taking the bus to school for the first time, there are a few things you should know. "As far as being on the bus there's probably no safer way to get to and from school," says Mike Simmons, the transportation director for the Arkansas Department of Education, which is responsible for regulating school buses throughout the state. "Our buses in the state of Arkansas run roughly 43 million miles a year. And knock on wood we haven't had an on-board, inside the bus fatality since 2003."
ARDOT crews continue work to clear I-40 damage from Monday truck fire

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is still working to clear residue from a tanker truck that caught fire during an accident Monday. ARDOT said crews are working on temporary repairs to get the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 reopened Tuesday afternoon. The fire from the...
