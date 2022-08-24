Read full article on original website
KATV
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday told a gathering of Republican leaders that Democrats are to blame for the uptick in violence in Oregon's biggest city. The roundtable was hosted by McCarthy, NRCC Targeted Congressional Candidates and some metro area officials from Portland suburbs.
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
KATV
State sets deadline for Arkansas contractor to finish Lonoke veteran's home renovation
LONOKE, Ark. (KATV) — A contractor and homeowner are going head-to-head once again after the home renovation project is still not finished more than two years later. Earlier this year, Seven On Your Side share Alane Garlisi’s story. An Air Force Veteran, Garlisi paid Craig Wilson $285,000 to...
KATV
Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans
Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
KATV
Arkansas AG Rutledge: Don't get tackled by a ticket con
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As sports fans across the state prepare for the fall season, it is vital to remember to not get taken advantage of by fake game ticket scammers. Ticket scammers will often trick fans by taken advantage of their love for the sport and sell them fake, duplicate, or nonexistent tickets.
KATV
Arkansas School Safety Commission working to ensure students are safe this school year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As students head back to school this week, the state's school safety commission is working to ensure your student is safe. It's been nearly 90 days since the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead inside of their classroom.
KATV
Arkansas institution to receive nearly $1 million from SBA to combat cyberattacks, threats
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Isabella Casillas Guzman, announced on Tuesday nearly $3 million in new funding for three state delegates to help new small businesses develop cybersecurity infrastructure. Arkansas, Maryland, and South Dakota representatives are receiving grants that will help with...
KATV
Life-threatening flood emergencies unfolding as storms slam the South
WASHINGTON (TND) — Life-threatening flooding hit the South Wednesday night, putting millions at risk. It's the same storm system that slammed Texas earlier this week. The National Weather Service has issued multiple flash flood emergencies for the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and Central Gulf Coast regions. Showers and...
KATV
Arkansas man resentenced to life in prison for 1986 murder of 4-year-old
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A jury on Thursday resentenced a 51-year-old Arkansas man to life in prison after his 1986 conviction of killing a 4-year-old girl, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Christopher Segerstrom must spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for...
KATV
A safe ride to school: What to expect when your child is on the bus
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) -- If you are a young parent with a child taking the bus to school for the first time, there are a few things you should know. "As far as being on the bus there's probably no safer way to get to and from school," says Mike Simmons, the transportation director for the Arkansas Department of Education, which is responsible for regulating school buses throughout the state. "Our buses in the state of Arkansas run roughly 43 million miles a year. And knock on wood we haven't had an on-board, inside the bus fatality since 2003."
KATV
ARDOT crews continue work to clear I-40 damage from Monday truck fire
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is still working to clear residue from a tanker truck that caught fire during an accident Monday. ARDOT said crews are working on temporary repairs to get the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 reopened Tuesday afternoon. The fire from the...
KATV
ARDOT warns drivers to be prepared for road closure due to I-40 accident repairs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation warns of overnight lane closures to repair damage caused by Monday's crash at Mile Marker 246 of Interstate 40. The eastbound lanes of the interstate will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday. ARDOT said all eastbound...
