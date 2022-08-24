LITTLE ROCK (KATV) -- If you are a young parent with a child taking the bus to school for the first time, there are a few things you should know. "As far as being on the bus there's probably no safer way to get to and from school," says Mike Simmons, the transportation director for the Arkansas Department of Education, which is responsible for regulating school buses throughout the state. "Our buses in the state of Arkansas run roughly 43 million miles a year. And knock on wood we haven't had an on-board, inside the bus fatality since 2003."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO