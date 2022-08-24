ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Previews for Week 2

Chesterton (1-0) at Warsaw (1-0) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fishers Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-1. John Harrell’s prediction: Chesterton, 28-24. Last meeting: Nov. 1, 2019, Warsaw, 35-28 (sectional). About Chesterton: Coach Mark Peterson’s Indiana Football Coaches Association 5A No. 10-ranked Trojans topped visiting Hobart 35-20 in...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tough Road Ahead For Tigers After 7-0 Win

The Warsaw Tigers boys’ soccer side scored 26 goals in their three victories among the last eight days, the most recent a 7-0 win over the Huntington North Vikings Tuesday evening on the pitch at the Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC). Goalkeepers Nehemiah Wright and Raul Carbajal posted a shutout.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Starts Strong But Can’t Finish Off Penn

WARSAW – Facing off against perennial sectional opponent Penn, Warsaw volleyball began the game by firing on all cylinders. The team easily captured the first two sets before running into trouble in the form of a Kingsmen comeback. Penn would win the next three sets and eventually the match 3-2. Perhaps fueled by a 2-1 win for the junior varsity team, The Tigers came out hot to start the match. Crisp ball movement and perfectly timed passed paved the way for an early 6-1 Warsaw lead.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Trojan Sports Network Continues To Defy Norms

Savvy high school athletic departments throughout the Hoosier State in recent years among the current and past decades have embraced live streaming for broadcasts among almost all their sanctioned sports. The most likely schools who have the greatest success stories might be perceived to be the large, well-funded school districts...
BOURBON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Lady Lancers Soccer Tops Indiana Tech To Begin Season

WINONA LAKE - Grace’s women’s soccer team began the 2022 campaign by collecting their first win of the year. The NAIA No. 24-ranked Lady Lancers took down Indiana Tech 2-0 in a complete performance in front of a packed stadium at 1st Source Bank Field. Grace possessed the...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE 15

2 Minute Drill: Huntington North’s Bob Prescott

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – This fall the Highlight Zone takes you behind the scenes on a football-filled Friday night as the “2 Minute Drill” returns to WANE-TV! Each Friday, WANE plans to mic up a coach in the locker room for his pregame speech. Then the following Wednesday during the 6 p.m. news we’ll present […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kenneth E. ‘Ken’ Goshert

SYRACUSE – Kenneth E. "Ken" Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt

Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, of Warsaw, passed away at 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw at the age of 77. He was born on March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. Galbrecht and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer, Inc. in Warsaw. He was the vice president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card and board games, and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.
WARSAW, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema compliments 345-pound freshman OL: 'He resembles a van'

Bret Bielema delivered a hilarious compliment about 1 of his freshman offensive lineman on his radio show. Joey Wagner of 247Sports posted the quote on his Twitter account. Bielema stated that freshman Hunter Whitenack, who is 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, “resembles a van”. Whitenack was a 3-star OL out of New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 19 recruit from Indiana and No. 96 OT from the 2022 class.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
whatzup.com

Auburn festival gets motors running

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held in the American auto industry. This year’s festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 4, will be chock full of events surrounding this...
AUBURN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Main Street Warsaw Considers Friday Lineup

Moving First Friday to the third Friday with an entertainment event and then having a food event on the first Friday was discussed at a Main Street Warsaw meeting Thursday at Hoplore. “We’ve evaluated First Friday for quite some time, and it seems to fall, not seems, it falls directly...
WARSAW, IN
whatzup.com

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival issue

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Man of the Flood, Static Arm, Fall Activities, Tri-State Bluegrass Festival. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held […]. Man of...
AUBURN, IN
WNDU

Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Larry Lee Shellenbarger

Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, and formerly of Huntington, died at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington, to Georgeanna Bell Tharp and Hubert Olin Shellenbarger. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for four years as a mechanic’s mate.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Clearwater Car Wash Acquired By Take 5 Car Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clearwater Car Wash, with two stores in Warsaw, has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Outlaw BBQ opens on Michigan St. in Lakeville

If you’ve driven in downtown Lakeville recently you might’ve seen or likely smelled some changes in the air. New barbecue restaurant Outlaw BBQ has opened along Michigan Street in downtown Lakeville. Using fruit-based wood, the local restaurant offers smoked pork, ribs, chicken and occasionally brisket, as well as...
LAKEVILLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Bonnie L. Feldman

BOURBON – Bonnie L. Feldman, age 92, of Etna Green, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center of Warsaw. Bonnie was born to Harold and Edna Heisler Sharkey on Aug. 7, 1930, in Goshen. She was a lifelong resident of the Etna Green area and graduated from Etna Green High School in 1948. She married Harold “Har” Feldman on July 31, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2012. She previously attended Etna Green United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband in their dairy and hog farming operation. She was the definition of a farmer’s wife. She loved gardening, sewing, flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
ETNA GREEN, IN

