KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
WOWT
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln. Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
klin.com
Man Arrested For Gun Threats At Homeless Shelter
Lincoln Police were called to the People’s City Mission at 110 Q Street around 12:30 Thursday morning on a report of a man threatening people with a handgun. Through interviews police identified 24 year old Jamon as the suspect, but could not be located in the area. “At 2:34...
WOWT
Murder in Cass County, NE, suspect arrested
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An autopsy will be performed Friday on a murder victim south of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The Cass County sheriff’s office reported that deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home along Highway 75 which is directly west of Beaver Lake at 3:11 p.m. Thursday.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
thebestmix1055.com
Is there a warrant out for you?
A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
WOWT
Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday night. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
kfornow.com
WOWT
Former owner of 'The Good Life' convicted of tampering with witness, assault
Court documents say Chad McMahon tackled a man outside of another sports bar last year in Sarpy County, causing broken ribs.
KETV.com
WOWT
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Police report man in custody
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
