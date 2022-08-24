ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge

OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln. Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man Arrested For Gun Threats At Homeless Shelter

Lincoln Police were called to the People’s City Mission at 110 Q Street around 12:30 Thursday morning on a report of a man threatening people with a handgun. Through interviews police identified 24 year old Jamon as the suspect, but could not be located in the area. “At 2:34...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Murder in Cass County, NE, suspect arrested

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An autopsy will be performed Friday on a murder victim south of Plattsmouth, Nebraska. The Cass County sheriff’s office reported that deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home along Highway 75 which is directly west of Beaver Lake at 3:11 p.m. Thursday.
CASS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong

A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Is there a warrant out for you?

A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday night. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Otoe County Body Identified

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

LPD: Stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries; suspect at large

LINCOLN, Neb. (LPD Press Release) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N. 1st and Belmont Ave. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. A man involved was reported to have a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police report man in custody

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

