Anaheim, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno

Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer. Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement. “Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization...
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Los Angeles Angels news

It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
US News and World Report

Baseball-Los Angeles Angels Owner to Explore Selling Team

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday said he has begun exploring the possibility of selling the Anaheim-based team he has owned for 20 seasons. "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I...
FOX Sports

Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB

In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
