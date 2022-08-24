Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
MLB rumors: 5 teams that should free Mike Trout with Angels ownership in flux
The Los Angeles Angels are about to be sold, so here are 5 MLB teams that should take advantage and free Mike Trout from the in-flux, struggling franchise. When you think of the Los Angeles Angels, you likely think of Mike Trout. He’s synonymous with the Angels — and with missing the playoffs.
CBS News
Angels fans share their feeling about potential departure of owner Arte Moreno
As owner, Moreno has seen the Angels capture six American League West Division titles, and with that six playoff appearances — though the team never managed past the Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Michele Gile reports.
Hall of Famer indicates he was cut off by Arte Moreno
Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he is looking into selling the Los Angeles Angels. That announcement is welcome news for one Hall of Famer. Rod Carew responded on Twitter to Moreno’s announcement. “Well this is happy news. I have renewed hope that my relationship with the @Angels organization...
MLB・
3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno
With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Column: Good riddance to Angels owner Arte Moreno and his sombrero of shame
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Los Angeles Angels news
It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
MLB・
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Angels owner Arte Moreno has started exploring option of selling the team
Arte Moreno has started exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, the team announced, and has taken on Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors.
US News and World Report
Baseball-Los Angeles Angels Owner to Explore Selling Team
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday said he has begun exploring the possibility of selling the Anaheim-based team he has owned for 20 seasons. "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I...
Letters to Sports: Good riddance to Arte Moreno (and some stars?)
With Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring his options to sell the team, L.A. Times readers sound off about the past and future.
FOX Sports
Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB
In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
O.C. Angels fans hope a sale will give their team a chance to win again
For Angels loyalists, the team is a source of Orange County pride, even when they're losing.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Schedule: Opening Day At Dodger Stadium Vs. Diamondbacks
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers begins with an Opening Day matchup at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. They were initially scheduled to do so this season, but changes brought about...
Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
Yardbarker
Rod Carew Says He Has ‘Renewed Hope’ In Angels Following News Of Possible Sale Of Team
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels officially announced that owner, Arte Moreno, would begin exploring a possible sale of the franchise. This news seemed to please both fans and former players. Rod Carew’s impact on the Angels is a special one, as he was named to six All-Star selections as...
Comments / 0