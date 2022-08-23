Read full article on original website
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF
The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Three game-changing aspects of the Gators' Heavener Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have a brand new home in the form of an $85 million Bill Heavener Center. On Monday, Gators Online was able to tour the new facility. While the Heavener Center is football-minded and football first, it will be accessible to all 524 student-athletes at the University of Florida.
Caleb Douglas jumping onto the scene in fall camp
For the Florida Gators football team, there have been plenty of opportunities for the underclassmen to see the field during fall training camp. One offensive player who has taken advantage of his reps is true freshman wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Douglas, one of the final additions to Billy Napier’s first...
Georgia Football Notebook: Week 1
In addition to Buford throttling Thompson (Alabama) and vaulting into the top 10 of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, as well as Gainesville taking down Marist in Josh Niblett’s debut as head coach, there was no shortage of action with the season officially kicking off. Upsets shake up ...
Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Emotional College Football Speech
On Wednesday, former Florida Gators football star Max Starks showed up in Gainesville to give an impassioned speech to this year's squad. The former offensive lineman discussed what it meant to be a part of the Florida football family. "Don't take this for granted. Your legacy is what you are...
Some UF position battles have ‘shaked out’ after competitive week in camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — When Gators coach Billy Napier met with the media last Monday, he explained how the next six practices would be very competitive on his football team. And ultimately, this past week of fall training camp would go a long way in determining Florida’s depth chart for the 2022 season.
Destin Log
Make your picks! Bold predictions from across Florida high school football for 2022 season
The 2022 high school football season in Florida kicks off this week and it will be a four-month sprint to the state championships in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. USA Today Florida Network's sports reporters give their best guesses — somewhat educated — as to what will happen during the next four months.
