Morgan City, LA

houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Corrections deputy fired and charged, accused of striking inmate

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has been fired and faces charges related to violence against an inmate, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Thursday night. Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office. SMPSO detectives conducted an...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Suspected drug dealer in Louisiana charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence on Violet St.,” according to the Assumption […]
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA
WAFB

Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

