St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged with simply battery and malfeasance in office.
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men
Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
stmarynow.com
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
Lafayette Grand Jury returns indictments on 3 murder cases
Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.
MCPD Detectives make multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting
Morgan City Police Department Detectives made multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting. Three of the four suspects involved in the incident have been arrested.
Suspected drug dealer in Louisiana charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
brproud.com
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence on Violet St.,” according to the Assumption […]
WDSU
Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
lpso.net
Agents Arrest Four Men as Part of Ongoing Investigation into “Fentanyl Pills”
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested four men in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting the investigation, with...
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
