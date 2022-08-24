A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

