Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
KUTV
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
West Valley City Police reveal body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) has released the body camera footage from the officer-involved critical incident that occurred within the community on August 7. WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku says that the footage was gathered from the body camera worn by the only WVCPD officer on […]
Gephardt Daily
WVC releases video in Aug. 7 officer-involved shooting outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has released body camera footage and a 6-minute video detailing a West Valley City officer’s involvement in the shooting of a suspect earlier this month. Suspect Mitchel Van Halsey, 39, was pursued...
kmyu.tv
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound Mountain View Corridor in Herriman. Herriman City Police were alerted to the accident by a call to dispatch that came in at about 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Cody Stromberg, Herriman Police, told Gephardt Daily.
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
BYU thief steals not once, but twice on campus
A thief on the BYU campus in Provo was caught on camera stealing a scooter and bike in the span of a few hours.
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Salt Lake City home after alleged assault
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a family member and then barricaded himself inside a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man who prompted police standoff arrested again hours after getting out of jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was arrested following a three-hour standoff with Salt Lake police on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday — just five hours after he was released from jail and then returned to the same house. And Salt Lake police say they are...
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
ksl.com
Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say
DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com
Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges
MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m. The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
