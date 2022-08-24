ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes

The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC News

Police investigating possible abduction of 16-year-old girl who disappeared from campground party

Detectives in northern California have launched an abduction investigation after a 16-year-old girl went missing from a large party Saturday. Kiely Rodni was last seen while attending "a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults" near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's office. Also missing from the party was Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
TRUCKEE, CA
Outsider.com

Kiely Rodni: Authorities Speak out About Identification of Body

Officials have concluded that the body inside a recently discovered submerged vehicle belonged to the missing 16-year-old known as Kiely Rodni. According to TMZ, authorities made the devastating announcement on Monday, nearly 24 hours after a dive team claimed they had located her vehicle in about 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake.
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: New photo shows teen hours before she vanished from camp party as Gwyneth Paltrow joins search

Authorities have released a new photo of missing teen Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she vanished from a party at a California campground. It’s been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new picture of Kiely captured by a surveillance camera at a Truckee business about six hours before she was last seen. In the photo, the Kiely is wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.The...
TRUCKEE, CA
UPI News

Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Divers find body inside sunken car in search for missing California teenager

Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Police believe person found dead was swindler Hoffenberg

Connecticut authorities were working Thursday to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week.Lt. Justin Stanko, of Derby police, said evidence at the scene — including a car, cell phone and a medical record — all pointed to the person being Hoffenberg. But the body could not be immediately identified because of an advanced stage of decomposition, and officials were waiting for confirmation from dental records, he said.Stanko said it appears the person had been dead for at least seven days. An initial autopsy was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Last cellphone ping places Kiely Rodni at lake edge as teen remains missing 10 days on

The last ping from Kiely Rodni’s cellphone has placed the missing teenager at the edge of a lake at the campground where she was last seen more than one week ago.The 16-year-old vanished without a trace in the early hours of 6 August after going to the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, for a party of 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults.For the last 10 days, a huge search has been under way to track her down, with hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers from the community scouring the campground, nearby roads and waterways for any...
TRUCKEE, CA

