Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Huge link between Gabby Petito and Kiely Rodni as Dog the Bounty Hunter gets tips on 16-year-old’s disappearance
DOG the Bounty Hunter has received tips relating to the disappearance of a teen girl who vanished after an end-of-school campground party. The reality TV star, 69, was previously involved in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. Dog’s team told TMZ that he’s received a “slew” of...
Couple who vanished on same day as missing teen Kiely Rodni found dead close to where she was last seen
A COUPLE who vanished on the same day as a missing teenager have been found dead. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-partner Juan Alanza Zavala, 36, were found in Nevada County, California – around 70 miles from the campground Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen. Their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni: Deputies Find Video Of Teen Taken Hours Before She Disappeared
As the search intensifies for Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing following a campground party over the weekend, deputies have reportedly found a video of the girl taken hours before she disappeared. The 16-year-old from Truckee was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground at around 12:30 a.m....
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes
The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating possible abduction of 16-year-old girl who disappeared from campground party
Detectives in northern California have launched an abduction investigation after a 16-year-old girl went missing from a large party Saturday. Kiely Rodni was last seen while attending "a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults" near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's office. Also missing from the party was Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
Missing Child Was Hidden Inside Teacher's Home: Sheriff
The teacher allegedly picked up the teen and concealed him "inside her home while having knowledge of his missing" status, the sheriff's office said.
Kiely Rodni: Authorities Speak out About Identification of Body
Officials have concluded that the body inside a recently discovered submerged vehicle belonged to the missing 16-year-old known as Kiely Rodni. According to TMZ, authorities made the devastating announcement on Monday, nearly 24 hours after a dive team claimed they had located her vehicle in about 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calif. man's body 'mummified' in a home for years while son collected his checks, officials say
Authorities went to notify a man about his son's death. They found the father at home, but he had been long dead, too.
Kiely Rodni updates: Body found inside submegred car by divers in Prosser lake as search for missing teen, 16, continues
A PRIVATE investigator had to break the heartbreaking news to two members of Kiely Rodni's family that a search and rescue team of divers reportedly found a car and a body at the Prosser Reservoir, according to his tweet. Volunteer diving team Adventures with Purpose shared the update in their...
Kiely Rodni: New photo shows teen hours before she vanished from camp party as Gwyneth Paltrow joins search
Authorities have released a new photo of missing teen Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she vanished from a party at a California campground. It’s been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new picture of Kiely captured by a surveillance camera at a Truckee business about six hours before she was last seen. In the photo, the Kiely is wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.The...
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
Kiely Rodni: Divers find body inside sunken car in search for missing California teenager
Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Police believe person found dead was swindler Hoffenberg
Connecticut authorities were working Thursday to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week.Lt. Justin Stanko, of Derby police, said evidence at the scene — including a car, cell phone and a medical record — all pointed to the person being Hoffenberg. But the body could not be immediately identified because of an advanced stage of decomposition, and officials were waiting for confirmation from dental records, he said.Stanko said it appears the person had been dead for at least seven days. An initial autopsy was...
Last cellphone ping places Kiely Rodni at lake edge as teen remains missing 10 days on
The last ping from Kiely Rodni’s cellphone has placed the missing teenager at the edge of a lake at the campground where she was last seen more than one week ago.The 16-year-old vanished without a trace in the early hours of 6 August after going to the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, for a party of 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults.For the last 10 days, a huge search has been under way to track her down, with hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers from the community scouring the campground, nearby roads and waterways for any...
Comments / 0