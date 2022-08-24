Read full article on original website
mustafa akbar
2d ago
Defunding police; these are the results. Those fools in city hall only care about themselves and the bag 💼 they grab for doing nothing. Cops=citizens on patrol; you might as well police your own community; the police can’t handle neighborhoods a few blocks fro the police station 🤔
Reply
2
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police to Increase Patrols in Little Saigon Amid Recent Crime
The Oakland Police Department and the Little Saigon community held an emergency meeting Wednesday following the recent crime in the area. Oakland police are promising to throw multiple resources in the Little Saigon community to try and make the area less of a target for criminals. Chien Nguyen, owner of...
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
NBC Bay Area
DA Rules San Jose Police Officers Who Fatally Shot Carjacking Suspect Were Lawful
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that an investigation into the fatal January shooting of a man by San Jose police officers has led to the determination that the shooting was lawful. Robert Seth Carter, 32, was shot and killed on Jan. 19 after he unsuccessfully attempted...
Ex-Marine who killed parents, livestreamed bodies gives chilling interview
SAN FRANCISCO — A former U.S. Marine who shot and killed his father and stepmother — while his 11-year-old sister watched — blamed his father for “killing his dreams” in a jailhouse interview. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, of San Francisco, is charged with two counts...
Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An Oakland man is suffering from at least one gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two people were arguing with each other, and the argument escalated, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose to Install 150 License Plate Readers in Communities Impacted by Gun Violence
San Jose says more than 150 automatic license plate readers are coming to communities severely impacted by gun violence. This after what they call several success stories with the two cameras already installed in one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. They’re about the size of a cell phone,...
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Release Footage of Homicide in Little Saigon, Seek Possible Witnesses
Oakland Police have released footage from Sunday's brazen homicide in Little Saigon in hopes of locating possible witnesses to the crime. A woman was exiting her car in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue just after 2 p.m. when an older white four-door Lexus pulled next to her vehicle. An unknown male exited the Lexus, approached the woman and appeared to attempt to rob her. The individual fired multiple rounds at the woman "for an unknown reason," OPD said, before getting back into their car and fleeing the scene.
Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
Amateur ‘sting’ targeted accused predator, Berkeley police say
An amateur "sting operation" allegedly set up to catch child sex predators created a problematic scenario for Berkeley Police Department officers.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in SF
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating after a San Rafael police officer was caught on camera dropping off a man suffering from homelessness and mental illness in San Francisco’s Richmond District. KRON4 spoke with the city attorney and obtained the video, which you can see above. “San Francisco […]
crimevoice.com
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
13 and 14-year-olds arrested for bringing guns onto school grounds
Two minors and one adult have been arrested after they brought a gun onto the grounds of a local high school, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff.
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
