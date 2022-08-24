ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 5

mustafa akbar
2d ago

Defunding police; these are the results. Those fools in city hall only care about themselves and the bag 💼 they grab for doing nothing. Cops=citizens on patrol; you might as well police your own community; the police can’t handle neighborhoods a few blocks fro the police station 🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police to Increase Patrols in Little Saigon Amid Recent Crime

The Oakland Police Department and the Little Saigon community held an emergency meeting Wednesday following the recent crime in the area. Oakland police are promising to throw multiple resources in the Little Saigon community to try and make the area less of a target for criminals. Chien Nguyen, owner of...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Castro Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Castro Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Little Saigon#Hate Crime#Police#Violent Crime#Asian American
CBS San Francisco

Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An Oakland man is suffering from at least one gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two people were arguing with each other, and the argument escalated, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Release Footage of Homicide in Little Saigon, Seek Possible Witnesses

Oakland Police have released footage from Sunday's brazen homicide in Little Saigon in hopes of locating possible witnesses to the crime. A woman was exiting her car in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue just after 2 p.m. when an older white four-door Lexus pulled next to her vehicle. An unknown male exited the Lexus, approached the woman and appeared to attempt to rob her. The individual fired multiple rounds at the woman "for an unknown reason," OPD said, before getting back into their car and fleeing the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime

RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco

Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating after a San Rafael police officer was caught on camera dropping off a man suffering from homelessness and mental illness in San Francisco’s Richmond District. KRON4 spoke with the city attorney and obtained the video, which you can see above. “San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards

PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy