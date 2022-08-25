ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting

By Aysha Decuir, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gojGP_0hShcmUl00

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the victim’s vehicle during the incident.

As of August 25, 2022, Rayburn and Stephenson have been arrested and charged with Illegal use of a Weapon. Rayburn and Stephenson were released from jail after posting a bond.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just before 8 p.m. on August 22, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 165 South in response to a shooting call. There was an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body when officers arrived on the scene.

After being transported to a local hospital, the victim underwent surgery. His condition is currently described as stable.

Detectives arrived at the scene and found that several employees of a bail bond business in Monroe were trying to capture the male wanted on several charges for a large bond.

As the shooting victim tried to flee, an altercation occurred. It was during this time that the bail bondsmen discharged their firearms.

Caleb Antley has been arrested for Attempted Manslaughter following the investigation and evidence obtained during the course of the investigation. There is an ongoing investigation into this incident.

MyArkLaMiss

