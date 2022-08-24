ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed when van pulls into his path on M Street, Merced police say

By Andrew Kuhn
 2 days ago

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a van, Merced police said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of M Street and West 25th Street, Lt. Dan Dabney said.

Dabney said it appears a 58-year-old Merced man was riding the motorcycle north on M Street when a man driving the Nissan utility van east on West 25th Street, pulled into the intersection in front of the rider. The motorcyclist laid the motorcycle down and collided with the van, according to police.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures. The motorcycle rider was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the motorcycle rider has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

According to Dabney, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision which remains under investigation.

