Multnomah County, OR

KGW

$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
KGW

Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Harmful algae prompts health warnings at multiple Portland-area lakes

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Public Health issued a warning Thursday for high levels of cyanotoxins and cyanobacteria at Round Lake near Camas, after issuing a similar warning last week for the nearby Lacamas Lake. The Oregon Health Authority has issued similar warnings for cyanobacteria or another toxin called...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Waterfront Gateway district plan developing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A slice of land between Vancouver’s waterfront and Esther Short Park is set for development, adding mixed use development and public open space and amenities between the two districts. The Waterfront Gateway District is getting set to be built on about 6 acres of city...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Oregon racial profiling lawsuit ends in $4.4 million penalty for Walmart

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to Michael Mangum, a Black man who sued the store after he said he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee at the Walmart in Wood Village. According to the lawsuit, the employee "spied" on Mangum while he was shopping, ordered him to leave and then called police when he refused.
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
KGW

Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem

PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

OHSU research monkeys to help solve post-COVID human health problems

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University's research monkeys are once again being employed to help solve medical mysteries. This time, the non-human primates will be part of research about why some people who have been infected with COVID-19 develop type one diabetes after their COVID symptoms fade. Studies show those who have had the virus are at increased risk for developing both obesity and diabetes.
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
