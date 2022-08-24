Read full article on original website
Curaleaf agrees to Oregon suspension, fine after marijuana production fiasco mixed up THC and CBD
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Curaleaf bottling plant in Portland mixed up drops of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, with CBD wellness drops. Made from hemp, CBD is widely available in grocery stores and doesn’t usually include the ingredient that gives users a high. The Oregon Liquor &...
$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
Free universal preschool launches soon in Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. — School is about to start and so is Multnomah County’s free universal preschool program. The universal preschool idea started out on the ballot in 2020. It passed and after a lot of work, the first set of kids to participate are about to start in September.
Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
Dan Ryan says he's a 'No' on the plan to reform Portland's government
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Portland's charter commission approved a proposed overhaul of the city's government earlier this year, the group did so by a large enough margin to send the package straight to the November ballot, meaning the Portland City Council didn't get a chance to vote on the proposal.
Portland enacts fossil fuel terminal restrictions for the third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third time in six years, the City of Portland has passed a zoning ordinance that bans most new fossil fuel terminals and caps the size of existing sites. Two previous versions of the ordinance were appealed by business groups and struck down, but the...
Portland starts to clear some camps along school routes after mayor's new ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and trash covered the sidewalks around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland Tuesday morning. A woman experiencing homelessness sat screaming on the sidewalk while children played behind her in Couch Park. “It's out of hand,” said Marti Reynolds who has two children in Portland...
KGW
Multnomah County's universal preschool program bringing relief to working parents
The idea of a universal preschool program idea started out on the ballot in 2020 and it passed. Now the first set of kids to participate are about to start.
KGW
Portland's Laurelwood Shelter celebrates 3 years of serving those who are homeless
The Laurelwood Shelter in Southeast Portland opened in 2019. It has 120 beds and mainly houses women, couples and those who identify as non-binary.
Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
Harmful algae prompts health warnings at multiple Portland-area lakes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Public Health issued a warning Thursday for high levels of cyanotoxins and cyanobacteria at Round Lake near Camas, after issuing a similar warning last week for the nearby Lacamas Lake. The Oregon Health Authority has issued similar warnings for cyanobacteria or another toxin called...
Waterfront Gateway district plan developing in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A slice of land between Vancouver’s waterfront and Esther Short Park is set for development, adding mixed use development and public open space and amenities between the two districts. The Waterfront Gateway District is getting set to be built on about 6 acres of city...
Oregon racial profiling lawsuit ends in $4.4 million penalty for Walmart
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to Michael Mangum, a Black man who sued the store after he said he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee at the Walmart in Wood Village. According to the lawsuit, the employee "spied" on Mangum while he was shopping, ordered him to leave and then called police when he refused.
KGW
Pro skateboarder charged with tagging graffiti across Portland
Emile Laurent, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly tagging dozens of buildings and walls in Portland. Police labeled him a "prolific vandal."
Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem
PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
Fundraiser Aug. 28 at Ruzzo's Retreat supports Tualatin COVID, lung transplant survivor
DAMASCUS, Ore — A Tualatin man recently underwent a lung transplant after a harsh bout with COVID-19. Now, the community is rallying around him with a fundraiser at Ruzzo's Retreat on August 28 to support him financially during his recovery. At the beginning of 2022, Steven Whitaker was a...
OHSU research monkeys to help solve post-COVID human health problems
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University's research monkeys are once again being employed to help solve medical mysteries. This time, the non-human primates will be part of research about why some people who have been infected with COVID-19 develop type one diabetes after their COVID symptoms fade. Studies show those who have had the virus are at increased risk for developing both obesity and diabetes.
Hiker's body found at bottom of cliff on Angel's Rest Trail in Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — A hiker's body was found Wednesday afternoon at the bottom of a cliff about 2.5 miles from the trailhead of the Angel's Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. At around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker called in to...
