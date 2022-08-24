PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO