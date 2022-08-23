ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops, Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Duke Caboom, New 50th Anniversary Fort Wilderness Scavenger Hunt, and More: Daily Recap (8/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
Cinemablend

Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks

Ahead of Splash Mountain's redesign the ride and its characters have been taken out elsewhere at Walt Disney World. It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
disneydining.com

You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
AOL Corp

Is one day enough at Disneyland? No, and here's why Disney fans may want to avoid it.

I spent 13 hours at Disneyland, and it wasn't nearly long enough. I'd spent weeks planning my one day at the Southern California landmark, hoping to make the most of every minute by studying park maps, talking to Magic Key annual pass holders, watching vlogs, narrowing down what I wanted to see and eat, and checking wait times in real time on the Disneyland app.
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals Another Update on Splash Mountain Retheme

As we prepare for the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to be forever changed, Disney is revealing another update on the nostalgic attraction’s new theme. In June 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced it will be removing Splash Mountain’s current theme featuring...
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotels, Raya Becoming Official Disney Princess, Princess Week 2022 Details Announced, and More: Daily Recap (8/19/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, August 19, 2022.
CBS Miami

Disney parks to celebrate Disney+ Day in early September

ORLANDO – Disney World fans, listen up. If you like visiting the House of Mouse and have a Disney+ account, this one's for you.On September 8, Disney parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day. Guests with a Disney+ account and their party will be allowed to enter the theme parks 30 minutes before everyone else.  And if they have a reservation and are staying at select Disney resort hotels, they'll be able to enter 60 minutes before. Disney world is also promising a few extra perks once inside, including complementary Disney Photo Pass downloads. 
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Holiday Transformation Begins at Disneyland Park

Construction walls now surround The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, which is closed to become Haunted Mansion Holiday featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”. A sign at The Haunted Mansion gates informs guests that “Sandy Claws is busy decking these haunted halls.”. Haunted Mansion Holiday will open on September...
