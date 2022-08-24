ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off the Beaten Path: Hobbit House at June Farms

By Cassie Hudson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfhuZ_0hShbw2a00

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hidden away in the woods at June Farms in West Sand Lake, you’ll find a whimsical hobbit house ready for a peaceful night’s rest. Starting in September, you can channel your inner Frodo Baggins by booking the hobbit house for an overnight experience on Airbnb.

June Farms in West Sand Lake hiring for new TV series

The hobbit house is a studio, fit for comfortable living. From the black walnut countertops to window locks to the outdoor lighting, the attention to detail lives up to the fantasy.

Booking begins September 1, but due to popularity, the first two months are already entirely sold out. The earliest available date for booking—as of Tuesday morning—is in November. But those dates might be snapped up before you know it!

Off the Beaten Path: Trolley ride through Tannersville

So how much does it cost to sleep like a hobbit? The price point and booking details can be found online . In August, an overnight stay costs for dates in November were $259.

