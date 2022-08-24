Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
deseret.com
The Los Angeles Angels — the Salt Lake Bees’ parent club — could be for sale soon
A Major League Baseball franchise with Utah connections could be for sale soon. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that the organization — read, owner Arte Moreno — has begun evaluating the idea of selling the team. The Angels are the parent club of the Salt Lake...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians...
Yardbarker
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien in Rare Rangers Company
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
FOX Sports
Mariners face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead
Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -113, Mariners -106; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series
San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High school football referee patrolling the sidelines for 50 years
Junior Garcia started officiating high school football games in 1972. 50 years later he is still a fixture on the field and having a lot of fun.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0