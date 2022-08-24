ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop

PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Phoenix apartment Monday night is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said. Jermaine Lamar Houston, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of 36-year-old Racal Monique Ramos, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed at an east Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at the Fountain Oaks Apartments near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Edgar Moreno-Perez, who had been shot in a second-story apartment unit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information has been released. Detectives believe the shooter ran off before they got there.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

