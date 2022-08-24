A West Linn couple has watched as a family of beavers transformed their backyardThe backyard of Ryerson Schwark and Jennifer Gibbons in West Linn's Robinwood neighborhood looks a lot different today than it did when they moved in 20 years ago. While this is partly due to their recent efforts to remove invasive species from their property, several beavers bear most of the responsibility for the changes. Schwark and Gibbons' home on Trillium Drive backs up onto a small open space surrounding Trillium Creek. When they moved in, the area around the creek was more or less a drainage...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO