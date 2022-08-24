Read full article on original website
U.S. Forest Service seeks feedback on new Waterfall Corridor permit program
If you traveled through the scenic Waterfall Corridor in the Columbia River Gorge during the summer, the U.S. Forest Service wants to hear from you.
canbyfirst.com
Livestock Auction, Community Support Local Family in Midst of Tragic Loss
In the midst of tragedy, lifelines sometimes come in unexpected ways. One of those arrived for the grieving Hodak family at the Clackamas County Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, when a lamb owned by first-year 4-H member Kailynn Hodak, 11, sold for more than 10 times its normal asking price thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses and individuals.
lacamasmagazine.com
Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty
Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
WWEEK
Viento State Park Is Closed for Upgrades That Will Help Complete the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail
The completion of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail is inching ahead with the start of more construction that would help connect the 70-plus-mile route between Troutdale and The Dalles. Today, the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department announced that work has begun to improve the south campground and...
Lloyd Center area proposal includes Home Depot, apartments on theater parking lot
A parking lot near the Lloyd Center mall could soon make way for a Home Depot and a residential building, according to city filing. The project to repurpose the 7-acre parking lot at 1380 N.E. Multnomah St. in Portland is in early stages. The city’s Bureau of Development Services received a pre-application filing on Thursday. The project could go on to be built as proposed, change dramatically, or never be built at all.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers
Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
Hiker's body found at bottom of cliff on Angel's Rest Trail in Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — A hiker's body was found Wednesday afternoon at the bottom of a cliff about 2.5 miles from the trailhead of the Angel's Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. At around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker called in to...
Leave it for Beaver-West Linn family creates backyard habitat
A West Linn couple has watched as a family of beavers transformed their backyardThe backyard of Ryerson Schwark and Jennifer Gibbons in West Linn's Robinwood neighborhood looks a lot different today than it did when they moved in 20 years ago. While this is partly due to their recent efforts to remove invasive species from their property, several beavers bear most of the responsibility for the changes. Schwark and Gibbons' home on Trillium Drive backs up onto a small open space surrounding Trillium Creek. When they moved in, the area around the creek was more or less a drainage...
superhits935.com
Oregon city officials reject solar panel project
City officials in Oregon have rejected a proposal for solar panels in the community. The vote was 5-0 on Tuesday. The variance application came from USS Ducks Solar LLC as the solar panels would have been located on around 20 acres of land. The proposal was for the solar panels to be near the Century Hills subdivision and Oregon Park West.
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
Multnomah County health officials drafting a plan to ban the sale of flavored nicotine products
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County health officials are drafting a proposal that would ban the sale of flavored nicotine products within the county. Multnomah County Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Vines, said county chair, Deborah Kafoury, asked the health department to come up with a plan they would go over in September. The county board will make the final decision.
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon City Council Votes Down Solar Farm
It was a full house at the most recent Oregon City Council meeting held last Tuesday evening. Concerned citizens showed up to voice their opinions about the proposed solar farm to be constructed on 28 acres of current farmland located off of Oregon Trail Road. The solar panels will be...
Project manager gives lowdown on looming Marylhurst housing construction
The Mercy Housing Northwest is starting work on 100-unit affordable housing complex at former school campus in Lake Oswego Construction for Mercy Housing Northwest's affordable housing project at the former Marylhurst University campus in Lake Oswego will have minimal impacts to locals, including those at the nearby Mary's Woods senior living facility, according to project developer Chris Bendix. The project will add 100 one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments for households earning less than 60% of the area's median income, and construction is slated to begin in mid-September. Bendix said that construction to replace former dorm buildings with the housing complex is occurring...
northeastoregonnow.com
Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms
Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
Bears spotted at Sandy River Delta; Forest Service issues warning
The U.S. Forest Service is warning anyone heading to the Sandy River Delta that bears have been sighted in the area recently.
The Dalles aluminum facility charged with allegedly violating Clean Air Act
A company operating an aluminum processing facility in The Dalles is accused of violating the Clean Air Act and releasing hazardous pollutants that endangered employees, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
