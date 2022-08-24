Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
‘Vol Calls’ returns to kick off Tennessee’s 2022 football season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re counting, Tennessee football returns to Neyland Stadium one week from Thursday. To help kick off another season on Rocky Top, Vol Calls made its return Wednesday night. Taking the desk this week was Athletic Director Danny White, who was more than thrilled with...
wvlt.tv
Chipper Jones headlines big night in Downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a special night in downtown Knoxville Thursday night. The 41st annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. There were 10 new inductees including former UT Football player and assistant coach, Randy Sanders. Also inducted, the late Joe Hendee, Tennessee’s outstanding...
wvlt.tv
Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’. What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown. Updated: 7...
wvlt.tv
Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
wvlt.tv
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Trey Evans, running a snack cart isn’t a hobby, it’s a full-time job. On Fourth of July weekend, Trey helped build Trey’s Snack Shack that he takes around Powell several days a week selling drinks and snacks. As far as the supply,...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
wvlt.tv
Goodbye microscopes, hello anatomy table for East Tenn. students
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Blount High School students have a new $80,000 gadget to enhance their learning. Health Sciences students in the Career and Technical Education program now utilize an anatomy table, that has virtual human cadavers. “You can cut a heart in half and see how it pumps...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
wvlt.tv
Whittle Springs Middle dismissing early after AC leak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whittle Springs Middle School dismissed classes early Wednesday after an air conditioning leak caused an odor throughout the school, Knox County Schools officials told WVLT News Wednesday afternoon. “Maintenance discovered a leak in the air conditioning unit, which resulted in the odor,” officials said “As a...
wvlt.tv
Few more storms at times today, with more heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s hot and humid, helping to create a few more storms at times. The up and down coverage from isolated to scattered continues today, with more heat and sunshine this weekend, before some more scattered storms move through next week with a front. Join us...
wvlt.tv
More humidity with a few more evening storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll be adding a few more evening storms Thursday. The heat and humidity start to crank up heading towards the weekend as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday. The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”
wvlt.tv
WVLT Sevier County Bureau
Wildfires memorial contract to appear on September 13 City Commission agenda. Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and the arts for an entertaining weekend. What will parking fees...
wvlt.tv
Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week. The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Warmer Wednesday ahead with limited rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues Wednesday with limited rain chances. Temperatures do get a little bit warmer as well with a small drop in the humidity. A few more downpours and storms are possible Thursday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
wvlt.tv
Storms around late Thursday, hotter into the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humidity has returned and that led to a few showers Thursday. Next up is patchy fog for Friday morning. Patches of rain are here Friday. The weekend is slightly drier and noticeably hotter. More rain is here late Tuesday into Wednesday. Join us on the WVLT...
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
Comments / 0