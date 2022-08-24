ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

deltawindonline.com

Lineman Division Foreman (Delta)

Lineman Division Foreman (Delta) GVEA offers a competitive benefit package that includes medical, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, disability benefits, a retirement plan, 401(k) plan and more. Visit our web site at www.gvea.com for a complete job description and employment application. Employment applications must be submitted to the Human...
webcenterfairbanks.com

South Cushman Shooting Range reopens after renovations

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At 8:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, the South Cushman Shooting Range in Fairbanks will reopen to the public after months of closure for renovations. Just in time for moose season, the only large caliber rifle range in Fairbanks will be available to the public after the site underwent renovations that began on May 16. Those renovations were designed to improve safety according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
deltawindonline.com

Want to learn more about HAARP?

Want to know how scientists learn about Earth’s ionosphere, the region between Earth's lower atmosphere and the vacuum of space?. HAARP, the University of Alaska Fairbanks High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility in Gakona will be holding an open house on Saturday, August 27. This event will provide an opportunity for members of the public to see this world-class research facility firsthand and to learn about the science questions the facility seeks to answer. HAARP attracts scientists from universities, government, and the private sector.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Adult male arrested after stabbing roommate

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Right before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, August 21, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) received a report of an adult male that had been stabbed. When Fairbanks Police arrived on scene they found the victim outside an apartment on Romans Way in Fairbanks. The victim told...

