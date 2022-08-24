Want to know how scientists learn about Earth’s ionosphere, the region between Earth's lower atmosphere and the vacuum of space?. HAARP, the University of Alaska Fairbanks High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility in Gakona will be holding an open house on Saturday, August 27. This event will provide an opportunity for members of the public to see this world-class research facility firsthand and to learn about the science questions the facility seeks to answer. HAARP attracts scientists from universities, government, and the private sector.

