deltawindonline.com
Lineman Division Foreman (Delta)
Lineman Division Foreman (Delta) GVEA offers a competitive benefit package that includes medical, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, disability benefits, a retirement plan, 401(k) plan and more. Visit our web site at www.gvea.com for a complete job description and employment application. Employment applications must be submitted to the Human...
webcenterfairbanks.com
South Cushman Shooting Range reopens after renovations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At 8:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, the South Cushman Shooting Range in Fairbanks will reopen to the public after months of closure for renovations. Just in time for moose season, the only large caliber rifle range in Fairbanks will be available to the public after the site underwent renovations that began on May 16. Those renovations were designed to improve safety according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Candidates running for City Council speak out during a forum hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With election season in full swing, candidates running for seats on the Fairbanks City Council voiced their thoughts on topics ranging from the budget to what should happen next with the Polaris Building in downtown. The forum was hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce,...
deltawindonline.com
Want to learn more about HAARP?
Want to know how scientists learn about Earth’s ionosphere, the region between Earth's lower atmosphere and the vacuum of space?. HAARP, the University of Alaska Fairbanks High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility in Gakona will be holding an open house on Saturday, August 27. This event will provide an opportunity for members of the public to see this world-class research facility firsthand and to learn about the science questions the facility seeks to answer. HAARP attracts scientists from universities, government, and the private sector.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy speaks to mining, renewable energy at Alaska Minerals Summit
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke at the Alaska Minerals Summit on Tuesday. The conference began on Monday in Fairbanks. He pointed out a pair of mining operations in the state - including one in Southeast - that are integral to modern life, from cell phones to fighter jets.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Construction Report: New traffic changes starting Friday, August 26 for Steese Highway construction project
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Multiple traffic changes have taken place on the Steese Highway since the start of the construction project. While traffic has been able to travel on the Steese Highway during the road construction this will change in the coming days as another traffic change is about to take place.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Adult male arrested after stabbing roommate
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Right before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, August 21, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) received a report of an adult male that had been stabbed. When Fairbanks Police arrived on scene they found the victim outside an apartment on Romans Way in Fairbanks. The victim told...
