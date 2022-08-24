Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District



A nna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.

The recently redrawn seat, which is held by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who is running for governor, is more right-leaning than the previous lines, providing Republicans with a slight edge in the general election.

The race between Air Force veteran Luna, attorney Kevin Hayslett, and GOP strategist Amanda Makki was heated , with all candidates touting their support of former President Donald Trump in an effort to court his base. Businesswoman Christine Quinn and law student Moneer Kheireddine also vied for the nomination.

Trump opted to endorse Luna, who defeated Makki in the 2020 GOP primary but was defeated by Crist, in the race, but Trump allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, backed Hayslett in the primary, which outside groups poured money into to boost their preferred candidates.

Luna had a fundraising edge over Hayslett, with the latest campaign finance reports showing her raising $1,951,455 since her campaign first launched, Hayslett raking in $1,591,026, and Makki raising $914,450. Both Quinn and Kheireddine came in under the $50,000 mark.

The district includes parts of St. Petersburg and large portions of Pinellas County, with nonpartisan handicapper Cook Political Report rating the seat an R+6.

Luna is slated to face former Obama administration official Eric Lynn in the general election.