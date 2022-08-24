Read full article on original website
WNDU
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a local retired priest who was riding a bicycle. Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
WNDU
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
TRAIL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek. Brandon Wilkerson, 35, was arrested for public indecency and public intoxication on Aug. 12 after a police officer said he saw Wilkerson near a pickup truck at Evergreen Plaza off U.S. 20 with his pants down and engaging in what appeared to be sexual activity.
abc57.com
Body camera video shows negotiations before fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An internal review is underway in how the South Bend Police Department handled the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell last month. The suicidal man was going through a mental health crisis in the field outside Coquillard Elementary school, according to the body camera video. During...
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
WISH-TV
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
abc57.com
Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
WNDU
30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
abc57.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Edwardsburg Wednesday evening
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
wfft.com
Steuben County deputies looking for suspect who damaged multiple homes Tuesday
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Steuben County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the person who damaged multiple houses on Tuesday morning. They responded to a home on the 1100 block of East CR 300 North around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a house damaged by a projectile.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A motorcyclist and their passenger were seriously injured in a crash on CR 6 Tuesday evening, according to Elkhart Police. At 6:16 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash in the 23000 block of CR 6. The initial investigation found a motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
22 WSBT
Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
abc57.com
No injuries reported in apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - No one was injured in an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Visscher Drive Wednesday evening for a structure fire. On the way to the scene, fire units learned a second-story balcony was...
WNDU
Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
abc57.com
Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
22 WSBT
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
