Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
ktoo.org

Rural Alaska faces unique housing challenges, top HUD official says

The deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was in Alaska recently. While she was here, Adrianne Todman announced more than $220 million in funding for affordable housing and development to benefit Alaska Native and American Indian communities, as well as more than $800,000 to help house Native American military veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
kinyradio.com

Pierce advances from primary in Alaska governor’s race

Juneau, Alaska (AP) - Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Pierce is the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, who is running with Edie Grunwald. Pierce joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara...
Delta Discovery

State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 3 – 16

Wybon K. P. Ayunerak, 29 3rd Degree Assault 4.5 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob. Robert Bruce Joe, 46 1st Degree Attempted Sexual Abuse Of Minor 18 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob. Eunice H. Francis, 39 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. Adolph Rivers, 43 Violate Conditions of Release...
kinyradio.com

NOTN 8-24 AM

Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney says she plans to end her campaign. Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Alaska elections officials are violating voters’ rights by not providing a process through which voters can fix mistakes on mail...
news3lv.com

Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate accused of breaking campaign finance law

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Republican candidate for Nevada Secretary of State is facing a formal complaint accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. The left-leaning political action committee End Citizens United filed a complaint against Jim Marchant, alleging he used his own PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity, to exceed the legal limit for campaign contributions.
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report August 25, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reporting on NOAA’s new strategic plan for Alaska mariculture, Katherine Moncure of KDLG with a story on the Alaska Salmon Program, and Anna Rose MacArthur of KYUK on closed coho in the Kuskokwim.
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of trustees has gone too long without hiring an executive director. It’s been more than nine months since the board fired Angela Rodell from the job, and the board has spent little time in public session at its meetings discussing the vacancy or its hiring plan. The Legislature is […] The post Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com

CBJ's Barr speaks to News of the North on Huna Totem deal

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on the...
kinyradio.com

CBJ releases FAQ on new city hall

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the proposed construction of a New City Hall facility is now available online on the city's website. Voters will be asked this fall to decide on a $35 million bond to design and construct a New City Hall on...
kinyradio.com

Planning commission directs CDD to work with Glory Hall on permit

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has reversed a denial of a conditional use permit for the former homeless shelter in downtown. On Tuesday night, the commission directed the CBJ Community Development Department to work with the Glory Hall to obtain a...
kinyradio.com

CBJ tourism manager 'excited' to see waterfront property plan unfold

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. With the donation, the company will receive preferential berthing rights at the pier once development is complete. News of the North spoke with...
kinyradio.com

Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
alaskasnewssource.com

Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
kptv.com

Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
kinyradio.com

Registration opens in Alaska Poetry Out Loud 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, Alaska State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation announced that registration in Poetry Out Loud has opened. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry by...
