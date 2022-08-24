Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
COVID is no longer a crisis but WA emergency rules remain. The Legislature must step in
WA Gov. Jay Inslee’s sole COVID emergency powers have gone on far too long. | Editorial
ktoo.org
Rural Alaska faces unique housing challenges, top HUD official says
The deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was in Alaska recently. While she was here, Adrianne Todman announced more than $220 million in funding for affordable housing and development to benefit Alaska Native and American Indian communities, as well as more than $800,000 to help house Native American military veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
kinyradio.com
Pierce advances from primary in Alaska governor’s race
Juneau, Alaska (AP) - Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Pierce is the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, who is running with Edie Grunwald. Pierce joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara...
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 3 – 16
Wybon K. P. Ayunerak, 29 3rd Degree Assault 4.5 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob. Robert Bruce Joe, 46 1st Degree Attempted Sexual Abuse Of Minor 18 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob. Eunice H. Francis, 39 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. Adolph Rivers, 43 Violate Conditions of Release...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-24 AM
Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney says she plans to end her campaign. Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Alaska elections officials are violating voters’ rights by not providing a process through which voters can fix mistakes on mail...
news3lv.com
Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate accused of breaking campaign finance law
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Republican candidate for Nevada Secretary of State is facing a formal complaint accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. The left-leaning political action committee End Citizens United filed a complaint against Jim Marchant, alleging he used his own PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity, to exceed the legal limit for campaign contributions.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 25, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reporting on NOAA’s new strategic plan for Alaska mariculture, Katherine Moncure of KDLG with a story on the Alaska Salmon Program, and Anna Rose MacArthur of KYUK on closed coho in the Kuskokwim.
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of trustees has gone too long without hiring an executive director. It’s been more than nine months since the board fired Angela Rodell from the job, and the board has spent little time in public session at its meetings discussing the vacancy or its hiring plan. The Legislature is […] The post Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has gone too long without an executive director appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy speaks to mining, renewable energy at Alaska Minerals Summit
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke at the Alaska Minerals Summit on Tuesday. The conference began on Monday in Fairbanks. He pointed out a pair of mining operations in the state - including one in Southeast - that are integral to modern life, from cell phones to fighter jets.
kinyradio.com
CBJ's Barr speaks to News of the North on Huna Totem deal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on the...
kinyradio.com
CBJ releases FAQ on new city hall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the proposed construction of a New City Hall facility is now available online on the city's website. Voters will be asked this fall to decide on a $35 million bond to design and construct a New City Hall on...
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
State officials are urging the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to adopt the controversial "road usage charge," which opponents have dubbed the "mileage tax."
kinyradio.com
Planning commission directs CDD to work with Glory Hall on permit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has reversed a denial of a conditional use permit for the former homeless shelter in downtown. On Tuesday night, the commission directed the CBJ Community Development Department to work with the Glory Hall to obtain a...
kinyradio.com
CBJ tourism manager 'excited' to see waterfront property plan unfold
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. With the donation, the company will receive preferential berthing rights at the pier once development is complete. News of the North spoke with...
kinyradio.com
Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
kptv.com
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
kinyradio.com
Registration opens in Alaska Poetry Out Loud 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, Alaska State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation announced that registration in Poetry Out Loud has opened. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry by...
