WYTV.com
Mosquito spraying beginning in Mahoning County
(WKBN) – Weather permitting, the Mahoning County Public Health is spraying for mosquitoes Friday, between dusk and dawn. Coverage areas include the Canfield Fairgrounds, Mill Creek Park, as well as parks in Boardman, Austintown and Poland. They will postpone if it’s rainy or windy. Funding for the spraying...
WFMJ.com
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Road crews in Mahoning County will be working on a number of projects through October. Six roads in Mahoning County are set for resurfacing beginning Monday. The following projects are scheduled to begin next week:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to...
WYTV.com
Youngstown City Council approves several ARP projects
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Council said yes to several projects involving American Rescue plan money on Wednesday evening. Although one project will take a bit longer to get started. Council voted 5-1 to spend $160,000 to buy the former McDonald’s on Market Street for a police substation...
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Columbiana County, but drop in others
COVID-19 cases are continuing to slightly decline in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, but Columbiana County is seeing a slight increase in case numbers. This week, Mahoning County is reporting an even 800 cases (349.8 per 100k) Trumbull County is reporting 668 cases (337.4 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 362 cases (355.3 per 100k).
WYTV.com
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County’s government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer’s office. The audit by the auditor’s office showed there were “material...
WYTV.com
Struthers gets grant to make city bike, walker friendly
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Struthers has been awarded a state grant to help the city become friendly for bicycles and walkers. Through the Ohio Department of Transportation, Struthers will get between $70,000 ad $80,000 to complete what’s called an Active Transportation Plan which focuses on advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities.
WFMJ.com
Prosecution files motion to dismiss charges against Trumbull Co. Commissioner Niki Frenchko
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko may have a case against her dismissed. Assistant Portage County Prosecutor Raymond Srp is asking for the charge of disturbing a lawful meeting against Frenchko to be dismissed. A copy of the filing says Srp "moves the court to dismiss this case without prejudice. For...
WYTV.com
Local neighborhood development group awarded over $25K
(WKBN) – A grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is being awarded to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation. The program behind the grant stems from the Dodd-Frank All Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which helps agencies that support tenants and homeowners. YNDC is getting...
WYTV.com
Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci made the decision. Her arrest...
WYTV.com
Zone change denied for project to build apartments in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night, Boardman Township trustees denied a zone change to build apartments or condos on what’s considered to be the last large piece of undeveloped land in the township. It’s a plot of farmland at the intersection of Tippecanoe and Leffingwell roads. The...
WYTV.com
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why. The decision to place Calhoun on leave was made following Wednesday night’s city council meeting. We don’t know the identity...
WYTV.com
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend. Wiping away tears, reading some of the 58,318 names of fallen service members. The Moving Wall began its mission two...
WYTV.com
Drought monitor: Abnormally dry stretch grows
(WKBN) – For the ninth week in a row, parts of our viewing area are outlined as experiencing dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of the area remain in the pre-drought classification D0, or “abnormally dry.” The updated maps are released weekly, on Thursdays, showing areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The August 25 update is not much different from previous weeks as rainfall deficits continue expanding, even after some recent rainfall. We will dive deeper into the rainfall stats below, but let’s start with this week’s drought monitor update for the Youngstown area.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Council to vote on buying land for new South Side police substation
A Youngstown City Council member is proposing the city use ARP funds to purchase land to build a police substation on Youngstown's South Side. Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis tells 21 News she is looking to have a police substation built on a former McDonald's property on Market Street in Youngstown.
WYTV.com
New Mahoning County humane agents sworn in
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just one day into their new jobs, Mahoning County’s two newest humane agents are already on the road. Both Jane MacMurchy and Britney Price took their oaths on Monday from probate Judge Robert Rusu, effectively tripling the number of trained agents working for Animal Charity of Ohio. They can now share the load with what had been just one agent for years.
WYTV.com
Niles City Schools teachers meet to avoid strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in the Niles community are doing what they can to support their kids’ teachers. The teachers’ union is close to going on strike if a deal can’t be made for a new contract. The first of two federally mediated negotiating sessions is happening Friday morning at Niles Rhodes Avenue Elementary.
WFMJ.com
Moving Vietnam Memorial Wall makes its way to Hermitage
The moving memorial wall honoring veterans of the Vietnam War is stationed in Hermitage for the next five days. Motorcyclists from the area gave the wall an escort to its location at 2690 E State Street. The memorial wall mimics the same one in the nation's capital but is half...
WYTV.com
Local event connects senior citizens with resources
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre was filled with seniors on Wednesday. “Older Adults Day Out” was brought to the area by “Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley.”. Seniors were able to get information from over 50 vendors. Mercy Health, The Public Library of Youngstown and the...
WYTV.com
Free library in Masury vandalized for second time
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles is frustrated by recent vandalism to a free library box in the area’s new pocket park. The Sam and Gladys Jennings Memorial Park was built along First Street in Masury last year as part of a neighborhood revitalization grant. Along with that, a Little Free Library was placed in the park. People can take a book in exchange for leaving a book, but recently, what has been meant for the community has been a target for vandals.
WYTV.com
Malfunction during project causes water issues in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mechanical failure during a water valve replacement project caused water to shoot out of the ground in Youngstown early Thursday morning. A viewer sent WKBN video showing the water coming out of the ground at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Streel Street on the West Side.
