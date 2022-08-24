(WKBN) – For the ninth week in a row, parts of our viewing area are outlined as experiencing dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of the area remain in the pre-drought classification D0, or “abnormally dry.” The updated maps are released weekly, on Thursdays, showing areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The August 25 update is not much different from previous weeks as rainfall deficits continue expanding, even after some recent rainfall. We will dive deeper into the rainfall stats below, but let’s start with this week’s drought monitor update for the Youngstown area.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO