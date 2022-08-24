UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — The 90-day mark is approaching since the Robb Elementary school shooting that happened on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde parents like Adam Martinez believe there has been little to no accountability and said "some things need to change and maybe it needs to start at the top, change the culture of everything."

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO