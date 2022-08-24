Read full article on original website
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
10-Year-Old Uvalde Student Slams School Police Chief At Firing: 'Step Down'
Here's what we know about the firing of Pete Arredondo.
devinenews.com
Police identify 2 subjects in Walmart incidents, ask victims to PLEASE CALL IMMEDIATELY so they can locate other subjects
Several recent incidents at the local Walmart in Devine have residents on edge. Reports of men following and approaching female shoppers have come in one after another on social media. Two of the men actually followed a woman out of the store. Devine PD is asking victims to please call...
Uvalde Police Chief, Fired for Shooting Response, Says Vote Is ‘Public Lynching’
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board agreed Wednesday to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief broadly criticized for his response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, in a vote that came shortly after he asked to be taken off of suspension and receive backpay. Arredondo, widely blamed for law enforcement’s delayed […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers for hesitating for over an hour to storm a classroom and take down the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.
KRGV
Inmates at Willacy County Jail memorialize victims of Uvalde shooting
The world watched in horror and confusion after the mass shooting in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. "One of my friends in the dorm was connected to someone who lost their loved one in a tragedy," Joe Arzola - an inmate at the Willacy County jail - said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde school board declines to fire superintendent
The Uvalde school board emerged from a three-hour closed session on Monday night to direct Superintendent Hal Harrell to complete a number of tasks, including an outside review of Harrell’s actions during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. Monday night was...
Click2Houston.com
Uvalde school district and a litany of law enforcement agencies could face $27 billion class-action lawsuit over shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On behalf of Uvalde mass shooting victims and their families, the California-based law firm Bonner & Bonner is seeking $27 billion from a litany of governmental entities over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Attorneys For Uvalde Shooting Victims To Name Gun Maker, Border Patrol In $27 Billion Lawsuit
A lawyer revealed plans Sunday for a $27 billion lawsuit against a number of institutions and other parties on behalf of victims and survivors of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, according to San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT 12. Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner’s Charles
cbs4local.com
Civil rights attorney plans to file $27 billion lawsuit for Uvalde school shooting victims
UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — The 90-day mark is approaching since the Robb Elementary school shooting that happened on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde parents like Adam Martinez believe there has been little to no accountability and said "some things need to change and maybe it needs to start at the top, change the culture of everything."
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
When you look at the call volume, it might appear it was a slow week with only 49 calls. It was a busy one with nine reported property crimes, more on that later. Officers conducted 71 traffic stops which resulted in 63 citations and eight warnings. Let’s get the arrest...
12newsnow.com
Uvalde city leaders OK location for permanent memorial honoring Robb Elementary victims
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council on Tuesday evening approved the establishing of a memorial for Robb Elementary victims in the town square, effectively giving the green light to a committee of community members who will decide on the eventual design. The town square became one of many sites...
One person injured after suspected road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in his car on Callaghan Road and San Antonio police are investigating what they say may have been a road rage incident. SAPD responded to Callaghan Road near Bandera on the northwest side at around...
fox7austin.com
Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students
AUSTIN, Texas - Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde. The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.
Bakersfield Now
Billboards in California warn citizens not to move to Texas following Uvalde shooting
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX26) — Some recently placed billboards in California are urging residents in the state not to move to Texas for their safety. The billboards say "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The ad campaign comes just two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Bandera Bulletin
Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male
Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
