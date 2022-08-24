ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
KRMG

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers for hesitating for over an hour to storm a classroom and take down the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde school board declines to fire superintendent

The Uvalde school board emerged from a three-hour closed session on Monday night to direct Superintendent Hal Harrell to complete a number of tasks, including an outside review of Harrell’s actions during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. Monday night was...
Click2Houston.com

Uvalde school district and a litany of law enforcement agencies could face $27 billion class-action lawsuit over shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On behalf of Uvalde mass shooting victims and their families, the California-based law firm Bonner & Bonner is seeking $27 billion from a litany of governmental entities over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

When you look at the call volume, it might appear it was a slow week with only 49 calls. It was a busy one with nine reported property crimes, more on that later. Officers conducted 71 traffic stops which resulted in 63 citations and eight warnings. Let’s get the arrest...
fox7austin.com

Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students

AUSTIN, Texas - Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde. The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.
Bandera Bulletin

Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male

Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
