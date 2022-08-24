Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch

B roward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.

Deutch declined a reelection bid to become CEO of the American Jewish Committee, leaving an open seat in the safely Democratic 23rd District in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The most prominent candidates in the Democratic primary included Moskowitz, a former state lawmaker who helped pass new gun legislation in the wake of the Parkland shooting and was emergency management director for the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL); Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, who was a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve; and Hava Holzhauer, a civil rights attorney and the former regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

Moskowitz vastly out-fundraised his rivals and was endorsed by several prominent Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). But his opponents hit him for his ties to DeSantis. Moskowitz said he has never voted for a Republican and that disaster management is nonpartisan. In the role, he had to confront several emergencies, including hurricanes and the coronavirus pandemic.