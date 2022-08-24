ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State Cougars must win this season

As the college football landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever for the Washington State Cougars to become a football power. It has to be disheartening for Washington State Cougars Nation to watch what’s gone on recently with conference realignment and know that the Cougs aren’t even in the conversation. Well, the story is still being written, and all hope is not lost. Wazzu still has time (not much) to force the issue, but it has to start ASAP.
Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season

The 2022 college football season is here, and that means one last look at the preseason conference power rankings from around the country. Especially in the Pac-12, a league that hasn't quite made a dent in the national picture since the advent of the College Football Playoff. But which can change ...
College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State

A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday. The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Utah football: Kyle Whittingham previews Utes' game at Florida, talks Cam Rising and big expectations

The No. 7 Utah Utes and head coach Kyle Whittingham travel to Florida to open their season against the Gators in The Swamp. Fresh off a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl Game appearance, it is set to be a big challenge to go into SEC country for what is possibly the most anticipated opening game in program history. Utah went 10-4 a season ago, winning nine of their last 11 games. Quarterback Cam Rising returns, and the Utes are hungry for more.
