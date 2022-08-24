Read full article on original website
The Huskies' Best Linebacker Might Not Be Who You Think
The guy who hasn't started yet is bidding to become the second-row leader.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars must win this season
As the college football landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever for the Washington State Cougars to become a football power. It has to be disheartening for Washington State Cougars Nation to watch what’s gone on recently with conference realignment and know that the Cougs aren’t even in the conversation. Well, the story is still being written, and all hope is not lost. Wazzu still has time (not much) to force the issue, but it has to start ASAP.
We can debate USC vs Utah, but Trojans are clearly better than Oregon
Nearly every Pac-12 football expert would agree that the USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Oregon Ducks are the top three teams in the conference heading into the season, and that they are the teams most likely to finish in the top three. Within this top three, however, the biggest eye-opener...
Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season
The 2022 college football season is here, and that means one last look at the preseason conference power rankings from around the country. Especially in the Pac-12, a league that hasn't quite made a dent in the national picture since the advent of the College Football Playoff. But which can change ...
NFL・
FOX Sports
College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State
A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday. The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
247Sports
Utah football: Kyle Whittingham previews Utes' game at Florida, talks Cam Rising and big expectations
The No. 7 Utah Utes and head coach Kyle Whittingham travel to Florida to open their season against the Gators in The Swamp. Fresh off a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl Game appearance, it is set to be a big challenge to go into SEC country for what is possibly the most anticipated opening game in program history. Utah went 10-4 a season ago, winning nine of their last 11 games. Quarterback Cam Rising returns, and the Utes are hungry for more.
Carolina Panthers ‘have called’ about disgruntled New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims
Unhappy New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims may be able to get the exodus he wants with a new
Why Florida is the biggest game on Utah's schedule
Looking at Utah's 2022 schedule, the Utes matchup with Florida is arguably the most important.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
