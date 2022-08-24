As the college football landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever for the Washington State Cougars to become a football power. It has to be disheartening for Washington State Cougars Nation to watch what’s gone on recently with conference realignment and know that the Cougs aren’t even in the conversation. Well, the story is still being written, and all hope is not lost. Wazzu still has time (not much) to force the issue, but it has to start ASAP.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO