Oklahoma State

WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul responds to Rep. Zeldin’s request for debate

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, said that Gov. Kathy Hochul won’t debate him. Hochul said she looks forward to debating Zeldin. Zeldin said Hochul has not accepted a single debate request. The congressman, who is running on the Republican and conservative party...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

NAACP leader in Florida quits over ‘racist marginalization’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization” from others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the...
ORLANDO, FL
WHEC TV-10

Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter recalled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Wegmans butter product is under recall over a possible health risk, according to a company announcement Tuesday. The recall includes 12 lots of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” for possible listeria contamination. The butter can be returned to a Wegman’s service desk...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction

Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. Our affiliate WNYT in Albany spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
LAW
WHEC TV-10

Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
WHEC TV-10

Nazareth College welcomes new students to campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s move-in day for more college students in our area. Nazareth College is welcoming incoming freshman and transfer students. We were there as the class of 2026 began moving into the residence halls. There will also be a welcome picnic with the president on Thursday....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY

