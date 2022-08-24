Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul responds to Rep. Zeldin’s request for debate
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, said that Gov. Kathy Hochul won’t debate him. Hochul said she looks forward to debating Zeldin. Zeldin said Hochul has not accepted a single debate request. The congressman, who is running on the Republican and conservative party...
WHEC TV-10
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
WHEC TV-10
NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
WHEC TV-10
NAACP leader in Florida quits over ‘racist marginalization’
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization” from others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the...
WHEC TV-10
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter recalled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Wegmans butter product is under recall over a possible health risk, according to a company announcement Tuesday. The recall includes 12 lots of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” for possible listeria contamination. The butter can be returned to a Wegman’s service desk...
WHEC TV-10
NYS investing $4 million in effort to increase mental health workforce diversity
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State will be investing $4 million in an effort to increase mental health workforce diversity. Governor Hochul announced Thursday that both the SUNY and CUNY systems will receive $2 million aimed at supporting students in under-represented communities. The hope is the funding will...
WHEC TV-10
New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction
Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. Our affiliate WNYT in Albany spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
LAW・
WHEC TV-10
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
WHEC TV-10
New gun laws start Sept. 1 but still no guidance from NYS on implementation
UPDATE: We have an update on new laws going into effect for gun owners in New York State. Upstate New Yorkers who currently have a concealed weapon permit won’t need to fulfill a training requirement. The state’s Department of Criminal Justice Services said on Tuesday night that current concealed...
WHEC TV-10
Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not.
WHEC TV-10
Newly licensed local marijuana processor says people are excited to use topicals, and other forms of cannabis materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State keeps getting closer to the sale of adult use marijuana with the issuing Processor Licenses. News10NBC talked to a newly licensed processor to find out what this means for their growing business. These conditional licenses are not only good for renewal every two...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: The president could wipe out $10,000 of your student loan debt. Here’s how it would affect New Yorkers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday could be the day that you learn as much as a third of your student loan debt is going away. The president is expected to make an announcement about whether he’s going to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person. Student loan...
WHEC TV-10
Nazareth College welcomes new students to campus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s move-in day for more college students in our area. Nazareth College is welcoming incoming freshman and transfer students. We were there as the class of 2026 began moving into the residence halls. There will also be a welcome picnic with the president on Thursday....
WHEC TV-10
Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree...
