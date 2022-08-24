Read full article on original website
Renee Lipton
2d ago
WATE
Pet of the week: Forrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a four-legged friend, he is looking for you too. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in one of their longterm residents, Forrest. He is a lovable dog that is ready to become a part of your family. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Forrest’s perfect owners are ones who are able to dedicate time to him.
wvlt.tv
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
wvlt.tv
Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday. The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
wvlt.tv
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
Giant duck sparks interest at Townsend Jeep Takeover
A giant duck in Townsend has left some people confused. The duck appeared at the Cades Cove Jeep Outpost where the Jeeps Takeover Townsend event is happening from August 25-28.
wvlt.tv
WVLT Sevier County Bureau
Wildfires memorial contract to appear on September 13 City Commission agenda. Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and the arts for an entertaining weekend. What will parking fees...
wvlt.tv
Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
Freon leak at Knoxville middle school sends 8 to the hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call at Whittle Spring Elementary School where they found a faulty air conditioner.
wvlt.tv
Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access
wvlt.tv
Chipper Jones headlines big night in Downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a special night in downtown Knoxville Thursday night. The 41st annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. There were 10 new inductees including former UT Football player and assistant coach, Randy Sanders. Also inducted, the late Joe Hendee, Tennessee’s outstanding...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
wvlt.tv
Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville
wvlt.tv
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
