Morristown, TN

Comments / 2

Renee Lipton
2d ago

What a nice guy ☺️ I look forward to seeing him finish the journey. I hope the news does a follow up. Blessings to him, good luck 🤞

WATE

Pet of the week: Forrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a four-legged friend, he is looking for you too. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in one of their longterm residents, Forrest. He is a lovable dog that is ready to become a part of your family. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Forrest’s perfect owners are ones who are able to dedicate time to him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday. The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Sibley Farms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Morristown, TN
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Morristown, TN
wvlt.tv

Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Linus Outdoor#Ne Appalachian Trail#Linus Hiking#The Appalachian Trail#University Of Tennessee
wvlt.tv

WVLT Sevier County Bureau

Wildfires memorial contract to appear on September 13 City Commission agenda. Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and the arts for an entertaining weekend. What will parking fees...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chipper Jones headlines big night in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a special night in downtown Knoxville Thursday night. The 41st annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. There were 10 new inductees including former UT Football player and assistant coach, Randy Sanders. Also inducted, the late Joe Hendee, Tennessee’s outstanding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville

Whittle Springs Middle School dismissed classes early after an air conditioning leak caused an odor throughout the school, KCSO officials said. Tennessee lawmaker says it’s up to local law enforcement to decide whether or not to enforce new law. Trigger Law to Take Effect Thursday. Updated: 11 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

