Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition. The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday.
Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
Did You Know The Dirt in Mankato Creeks is Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County
Mankato senior community celebrates 'Old Main Village State Fair'. Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday. MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon.
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’
Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation. This is the second year MRCI will raise awareness and money in the Mankato Marathon.
South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
West start campaign with win over Winona
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ soccer team opened up its 2022-23 season with a 3-1 win over the Winona Winhawks on Thursday. The Scarlets saw goals from Julia Schumacher, Sydney Shain and Sophia Post in the victory.
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient has been found and taken into custody. Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement and placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital.
Apple harvest season right around the corner
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Welsh Heritage Farm has its doors open year-round unlike other apple orchards around southern Minnesota. Right now, they’re gearing up for their busiest time of the year. Temperatures are getting cooler, which means that it is almost apple harvest season. Welsh Heritage Farm says they...
HIGHLIGHTS: Madelia vs. Cedar Mountain
The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary's looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary's embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season's stellar 8-2 record.
Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety
Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary's looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary's embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season's stellar 8-2 record.
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday. Community members are invited to drop off food, household supplies and monetary donations at All Seasons Arena Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tournament consists of six teams playing Friday and Saturday....
