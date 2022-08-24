ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Horan takes School Board District 1 race

By BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Keys Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlJug_0hShaGND00

Monroe County District School Board candidate Darren Horan handily beat challenger Gabrielle Brown, capturing roughly 58% of the vote or more than 9,400 votes.

Horan is a local attorney who was raised in the Florida Keys and attended public school here, first starting at Sigsbee School and eventually graduating from Key West High School. Horan graduated from law school in 2009 and started practicing law in the Florida Keys shortly after graduation. Horan has three children attending school in the Keys.

Horan will fill the spot left by vacating School Board member Bobby Highsmith.

Despite being endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Horan credited running a "non-partisan" campaign that was "true to himself and the people of my hometown." Horan cited the wide range of endorsements he received, including Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships and both Monroe County and Key West fire fighters associations, Horan said.

Horan called running a campaign and balancing work and family life difficult, he added.

Horan plans to make building and maintain housing for teachers and school district workers his top priority, Horan said.

"That was the focus of my campaign and will continue to make it my focus as a new school board member," Horan said.

Brown thanked her supporters and said it "felt like a victory even though we didn't win," she said.

"It's been great," Brown said. "I had a lot of fun. We are proud of all of our work. I want to thank all my supporters."

"I need a break, but I will always be involved in my community," she added.

