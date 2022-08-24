HONOLULU — Journey will perform on Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. for Hawaii residents and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or in-person at the venue box office, according to a press release. Residents will be verified by having Hawaii zip codes for their credit cards’ billing address and will be able to purchase up to eight tickets. The tickets will then be sold to anyone starting Sept. 3. The price for tickets is $55 plus service fees and general excise tax.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO