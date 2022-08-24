Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Democrat Aramis Ayala wins AG primary to face Republican Ashley Moody
Aramis Ayala will challenge Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in the Nov. 8 general election after clinching the Democratic Party’s nomination in Tuesday night’s primary. Decision 2022. LIVE ELECTION RESULTS. Was your mail ballot counted?. What happens if you voted on a provisional ballot?. Download the Spectrum News...
mynews13.com
Orange County voters say education and the economy brought them to the polls
Two of the biggest issues that Orange County residents said brought them to the polls Tuesday for Florida primary day, were education and the economy. Many Orange County voters said they were most concerned about education and the economy. Robert Ferrera didn’t take part in the 2018 primary election, but...
mynews13.com
DOJ: 5 Florida 'B Squad' members arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Five Florida men — and "self-styled militia members" — have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. Five Florida residents were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the Jan....
mynews13.com
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
mynews13.com
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
mynews13.com
FEMA going 'door to door' to help people in Kentucky impacted by flooding
Intense rainfall made its way through Kentucky in late July, causing disastrous flash flooding that left at least 39 dead and displacing hundreds of others. It was the first time the state had ever experienced flash flooding of this magnitude. The Biden administration signed off on a major disaster declaration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
mynews13.com
State begins taking applications for retail cannabis dispensary licenses
NEW YORK—The state Office of Cannabis Management is taking applications for people interested in applying for a retail marijuana dispensary license, the board said Thursday at a virtual news conference. The launch of the application portal for CAURD, Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, the first adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries...
mynews13.com
New York's top cannabis official breaks down application process
Chris Alexander, the executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" to break down the requirements and process for New Yorkers to enter the cannabis market. The application process opened up Thursday.
mynews13.com
Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
Disney World updates fireworks show, Universal adds menus to HHN stands and SeaWorld offers Fun Card deal
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. ICE!, the holiday-themed attraction, is returning to Gaylord Palms after a two-year absence, and we’re diving into all the details about this year’s theme. Plus, Universal Orlando has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, so we're breaking down everything we know about the haunted houses, scare zones and more. Listen to this week's episode here!
mynews13.com
Don’t Stop Believin': Journey returns to Hawaii
HONOLULU — Journey will perform on Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. for Hawaii residents and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or in-person at the venue box office, according to a press release. Residents will be verified by having Hawaii zip codes for their credit cards’ billing address and will be able to purchase up to eight tickets. The tickets will then be sold to anyone starting Sept. 3. The price for tickets is $55 plus service fees and general excise tax.
mynews13.com
Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin retires from football, takes on new challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football on Wednesday in a tweet and article on The Players Tribune. “Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football,” he tweeted.
Comments / 0