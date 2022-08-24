ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Says OT Billy Turner Hasn't Suffered a Setback

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwOMK_0hShZqAc00

What's going on with Billy Turner?

The Denver Broncos opted not to re-sign Bobby Massie in free agency this past spring, the guy who started 13 games at right tackle in 2021. Instead, the Broncos brought back Calvin Anderson, and threw a little money Billy Turner and Tom Compton's way.

Anderson has been expectedly up and down as the team's right tackle, while we've yet to see either Turner or Compton suit up. Both Turner and Compton opened training camp injured and unavailable.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Compton was officially placed on the Broncos' reserved/physically unable to perform list , guaranteeing that he'll miss the first four regular-season games as he recovers from back surgery. Turner was activated off the PUP list on the Monday following Denver's first preseason game, and then promptly disappeared from team activities due to "personal" matters.

All eyes were on UCHealth Training Center on Monday to see if Turner would suit up and practice for the first time since returning to the Broncos. When it became unclear whether that happened, it was fair to wonder whether he'd suffered a setback with the knee injury that cost him the entire offseason training program and camp.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has a strong personal friendship with Turner from the three years the two spent together in Green Bay, addressed the setback question on Tuesday, assuaging some of the fears in Broncos Country.

“He did not suffer a setback, but he will practice today," Hackett said.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

We'll have to wait until tomorrow for feedback from the team on how Turner looked at practice and how intensely he participated. As of Monday, it was too early for Hackett to promise that Turner would be Denver's Week 1 starting right tackle on September 12 in Seattle.

“I think right now, we have to first answer that question and see if he's healthy," Hackett said Monday. "So, I don't want to say anything until then. Again, just want to see where he's at. It's all about where he's at. We want to be sure we have people that can play multiple positions.”

At this stage, the right tackle situation should be a four-alarm crisis for the Broncos, especially after seeing how the group performed in the first two preseason games. Anderson has done nothing to dissuade those who believe he's best suited to left tackle, while Cam Fleming has been lackluster.

The Broncos have failed to get the ground game going this summer, averaging 1.8 and 1.9 yards per attempt as a team through the first two games, respectively. Granted, that production has come with second and third-teamers on the O-line and at running back, but after how much was made of Hackett's vaunted wide zone rushing scheme, the Broncos' failure to launch is conspicuous.

Meanwhile, Denver has a massive investment in Russell Wilson to protect and while Garett Bolles can be expected to protect his blind side with competency, the right tackle slot remains a big fat question mark. Turner was supposed to punctuate it with a period, if not an exclamation point.

The Broncos hedged by also signing Compton, but both unrestricted free-agent tackles the team signed this past spring were injured. It makes you wonder how much GM George Paton knew about Turner and Compton's respective health status at the time. But considering that both are making around $2.25 million this year, perhaps the Broncos didn't delve too deeply into these tackles' health jackets.

For now, Hackett and company are consoling themselves with the promise that when the Broncos get to the stretch run, they'll be dang glad that Compton was signed in the offseason.

“He’s continually working through his back," Hackett said of Compton. "It’s another guy that we're so lucky that we're going to be able to have him later on in the season. He brings so much veteran presence and he's great in the meeting rooms with all those guys, so we just have to be sure we get him back the right way.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Cut Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

Roughly a week ago, the Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. On Tuesday, the front office parted ways with him. Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM was first to report that Denver waived Schobert. Schobert received 32 snaps against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. He finished the game...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Compton
Person
Billy Turner
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#American Football
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy