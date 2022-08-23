ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
consultant360.com

Barriers to ART Adherence Post-Incarceration

In this podcast, Tawandra Rowell-Cunsolo, PhD, discusses her recent study, which identified 4 barriers to optimal antiretroviral therapy adherence among individuals with HIV who were formerly incarcerated, as well as potential interventions to improve adherence. Reference:. Rowell-Cunsolo T, Hu G. Barriers to optimal antiretroviral therapy adherence among HIV-infected formerly incarcerated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy