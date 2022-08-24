ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Elk County, PennDOT partner to bring safety demonstration for safe driving ahead of Labor day weekend

By Rebecca Parsons
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 25 the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be partnering with several others to host a safe driving event.

PennDOT will be partnering with the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PA DUI), Penn Highlands Healthcare, the City of St. Marys Police Department and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) ahead of the Labor day weekend. The event takes place at Penn Highlands Elk from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

During the event, they will host a demonstration of a Standardized Field Sobriety Test at the Penn Highlands Elk campus. It is designed to discourage driving under the influence ahead of the Labor Day Holiday by educating the public on the training officers receive on observing and identifying the signs of impairment caused by either alcohol or one of the seven major drug categories.

A St. Mary’s Police Department officer will conduct the demonstration. Craig Amos, Regional DUI Program Administrator and Drug Recognition Expert with PA DUI, will narrate the observable clues the officer would be watching for during an actual SFST.

Amos will also discuss how impaired driving encompasses more than just alcohol and how he and other instructors train officers to recognize when an individual has been driving under the influence of drugs.

Concurrently, PennDOT, Penn Highlands and HSN will host a “mocktail party” where attendees will enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage recipe and learn about responsible party hosting tips.

Attendees may also choose to operate the impaired driving simulator or complete a series of puzzles while wearing Drunk Busters Impairment Simulation Goggles. Penn Highlands Elk is located at St. Mary’s Campus, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Mary’s, 15857.

