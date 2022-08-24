Biden administration expected to make announcement about federal student loans soon, but some worry loan forgiveness will make inflation worse

Read full article on original website
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
Obama Economist Blasts Biden Student Loan Forgiveness: Gasoline on a Fire
Pouring roughly a "half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless," Jason Furman said.
Americans already reacting to Biden's student loan handout plan: 'Highly suspicious'
President Biden on Wednesday announced a student loan handout plan that essentially would use taxpayer money to pay off up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower making less than $125,000 per year. That means Americans may be footing a nearly $300 billion bill if Biden goes through with the...
Biden Compares Those Who Paid Student Loans to Billion-Dollar Businesses
Biden shut down critics of his student debt forgiveness plan, saying it was just as "unfair" as billion-dollar businesses receiving "all the tax credits."
Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know
President Biden announced a new student loan forgiveness plan for Americans on Wednesday.
Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more
In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
President Joe Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
President Joe Biden announced his long awaited plan to tackle student loan debt on Wednesday, cancelling $10,000 of debt for millions of people, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who received Pell Grants.
Washington Examiner
Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
Biden's dilemma: Cancel student loans or take credit for cutting deficit
The Biden administration would undermine a decade's worth of national debt reduction from the Inflation Reduction Act if it decides to "cancel" student loans, according to a report from an influential nonpartisan think tank.
Biden to forgive up to $10,000 on student loans, affecting millions of Floridians
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the White House will forgive up to $10,000 of federal student debt for borrowers who makes less than $125,000 per year, or households making under $250,000. Borrowers who received a Pell grant in college will receive an additional $10,000 of debt forgiveness, Biden said. The...
Biden student debt plan could cost as much as $1 trillion over a decade
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business estimated the price tag of President Biden’s student debt plan could grow to more than $1 trillion over the next decade if certain conditions take hold. The study found the plan would cost $605 billion over the next...
FOXBusiness
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
Five lingering questions on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
President Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other student loan holders is a controversial move cheered by many Democrats but jeered by Republicans, who say it will increase inflation. The effort — the largest student loan forgiveness plan in U.S. history...
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
On The Money — Will Biden’s student loan wipe out drive inflation?
We break down whether President Biden’s plan to ease financial pressure on American households could make the problem worse. We’ll also look at a better-than-expected economic growth report for the second quarter and a looming ban on buying gas-powered cars. But first, Biden’s approval rating just hit the...
How Biden Got It Just Right on Student Loan Forgiveness | Opinion
President Biden's plan for relieving student loan debt came in right on the mark. It gives substantial relief to people who really need it without being a big giveaway to those who ran up big debts on expensive and valuable degrees.
thecentersquare.com
Michiganders react to Biden canceling some student loan debt
(The Center Square) – The reactions of Michiganders to President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive some student loan debt range from predicting an economic boom to even higher inflation. Michiganders earning less than $125,000 will have $10,000 in student loan debt cancelled. Married couples earning less than $250,000...
Larry Summers, Art Laffer Agree Biden Student Loan Plan Bad for Inflation
"Of course" the plan will "clearly worsen" inflation, warned economist and author Arthur Laffer, and not in a "trivial amount."
Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Biden student loan plan could cost $24B per year, White House press secretary estimates
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost about $24 billion per year, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN Thursday evening.
