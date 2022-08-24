ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may want to look carefully in your mailbox over the next few days. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is rolling out grocery money for families of students who receive free or reduced lunch at school. Families will receive almost $400 per student. These dollars...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Dairy closings could lead to south Alabama school milk shortage

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30. Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama DHR announces rollout of summer P-EBT benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. DHR officials said qualifying households will receive $391...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
WSFA

Rare 1,000-year rain events keep adding up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Add Mississippi to the list of states impacted by rare extreme rain events this summer. Wednesday’s heavy rainfall led to water rescues and instances of flooding along and near I-20 between Jackson and the Alabama state line. Rain totals reached 6-12″ over a relatively large...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
ALABAMA STATE

