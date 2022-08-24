Read full article on original website
WSFA
Parents can start receiving grocery money from P-EBT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may want to look carefully in your mailbox over the next few days. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is rolling out grocery money for families of students who receive free or reduced lunch at school. Families will receive almost $400 per student. These dollars...
WSFA
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Dairy closings could lead to south Alabama school milk shortage
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30. Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of […]
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama DHR announces rollout of summer P-EBT benefits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. DHR officials said qualifying households will receive $391...
Archibald: In wild-eyed Alabama, parents must opt in for career counseling, out for spanking
This is an opinion column. I used to agree with Mark Twain, that God created idiots for practice. Birmingham School Board members pushing and shoving in a back room in an argument over … Teach for America. A Shelby County board putting an accused child molester – who later...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
WSFA
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.
WSFA
Public political expert says health transparency is important, but not required
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey had her first public appearance in nearly three weeks. Speculations about her health surfaced during her appearance, to which her office dispelled. The governor refused to say yes or no when asked if she had undergone medical treatment. “I assure you, I’m fine....
Alabama troopers searching for person who went missing on Lake Martin
A person has gone missing after their boat was found unoccupied on Lake Martin Wednesday.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA
Rare 1,000-year rain events keep adding up
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Add Mississippi to the list of states impacted by rare extreme rain events this summer. Wednesday’s heavy rainfall led to water rescues and instances of flooding along and near I-20 between Jackson and the Alabama state line. Rain totals reached 6-12″ over a relatively large...
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
Boaters find unoccupied boat on Alabama lake, search underway for missing person
A search was underway for a person who went missing Wednesday while boating on an Alabama lake, state officials said Thursday. The person reportedly departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later other boaters spotted an unoccupied...
Eligible Alabama families set to receive summer P-EBT benefits this week
Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program.
WSFA
Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
