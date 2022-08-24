Read full article on original website
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
University of La Verne Celebrates Convocation On Campus for the First Time Since PandemicUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Welcomes New and Returning Students During Move-In DayUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLoma Linda, CA
Section of 210 Freeway to be named after fallen Rancho Cucamonga Marine Dylan Merola
Assemblymember James Ramos authored the resolution, which will name the Haven Avenue 210 Freeway overcrossing after Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola. "It's the least we can do as a country and as a community... to honor a fallen soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Ramos said. Lance Cpl. Merola was one...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Meet Lauren Valdez: The Youngest Member of the Crafton Hills College Class of 2022
YUCAIPA, CA— For Lauren Valdez, Crafton Hills College was the perfect place for her to make connections and discover opportunities. About two years ago, the now 18-year-old Redlands resident made the choice to take the California Proficiency Exam and start her college career at the Yucaipa-based college. “I was...
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
mynewsla.com
Pico Rivera Street To Be Renamed for Late Mariachi Star Vicente Fernández
A street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena will be renamed “Avenida Vicente FernÃ¡ndez” Friday in honor of the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi star who died at 81 last year and who frequently performed at the venue. The ceremony will be the second in...
mynewsla.com
Fire Scorches Nearly 100 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres. The East fire is 0% contained, but it is not threatening any structures or homes in the area. Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora to the East Fork...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately
Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
foxla.com
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
L.A. Weekly
John Martinez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Beach Boulevard [Huntington Beach, CA]
42-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Ellis Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., just south of Ellis Avenue on August 22nd. Investigators say a northbound black 2008 Toyota Camry struck Martinez as he was crossing Beach Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. Paramedics arrived and...
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
shiftedmag.com
Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach
One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
These nonstop flights make flying to Palm Springs a breeze
We'll lay out all the airports that service Palm Springs, all the airlines that fly into Palm Springs, and all the cities with nonstop flights to eternal summer.
sanclementetimes.com
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
