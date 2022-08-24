ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Chester BB gun vandal turns himself in, faces charges

By Autumn Childress
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The juvenile who was seen on camera shooting a BB gun into homes in Chester, has turned himself in, according to Chesterfield police.

Video obtained by 8News showed the juvenile, 12 years old, walking up onto a porch and shooting four shots in the doors and windows around 3 a.m on Saturday. In the video, the child can be heard mumbling before walking off and vandalizing 11 more homes in the Farmview Estates neighborhood.

According to police, the juvenile turned himself in with a parent Monday evening and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

“I’m glad he was caught,” said Margie Adams, one of the residents impacted. “People aren’t held accountable these days and making sure people are held accountable for their actions, even if they’re a child, is really important.”

Neighbors told 8News they woke up Saturday morning to damaged doors, windows, and mailboxes. In an interview Monday, Jacqueline Byrd said the damage would cost her nearly $5,000.

“I was just in shock because he was like a little zombie walking up to the door with a blank expression,” said Byrd. “My first thought was ‘Oh my God, what if one of my grandchildren had stepped outside to get the cat?’”

Chesterfield police say the juvenile is facing vandalism and grand larceny charges.

Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the police department, provided a breakdown of the damage:

  • Three houses had mailbox and front door glass damaged.
  • Six houses had just the mailbox damaged.
  • Two houses had just the front door glass damaged.

As these neighbors continue repairing their homes, they hope this child has learned a lesson.

“I’m hoping he learned his lesson from this,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a pretty expensive lesson.”

Comments / 10

just some girl
1d ago

With his parent. Some body saw their own child on TV and snatched him up and took him in. Good parent! Better get it now, before the penalties are way higher.

Reply
2
Dave C
2d ago

12 years old at 3am? Hmm they should take a look at the parents as well.

Reply(5)
7
 

RICHMOND, VA
