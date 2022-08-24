Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cubs To Select Luke Farrell
The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
Six Minor League players suspended for drug violations
Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances. All players were
MLB・
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Cincinnati on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss. Jake Fraley will replace Fairchild in left field and lead off the Reds' order. Fraley has a...
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Slipping Brewers look for traction vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves slowly slipping out of contention in the National League Central. The Brewers look to get back on track Friday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has lost 14 of its past 22 games to plummet six games behind...
White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue
Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
Giolito and Sheets Boost White Sox to 5-3 Win Over Orioles
Chicago White Sox’ fans got a glimpse of the old Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. A stellar outing from the righty and a slew of singles were enough for the South Siders to secure a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve seen the version of Giolito that has...
Mountcastle homers off Cease, Orioles hold off White Sox 5-3
BALTIMORE -- — At times, this felt tense enough to be a playoff game — and it was another chance for the Baltimore Orioles to show how different this year really is. They broke through early against Dylan Cease and held on late with Félix Bautista. Their starting pitcher made it to the middle innings with a lead. Their new wall in left field kept a couple 400-foot Chicago drives in the park.
Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series
San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
Carolina Panthers ‘have called’ about disgruntled New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims
Unhappy New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims may be able to get the exodus he wants with a new
