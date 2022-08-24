ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs To Select Luke Farrell

The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Cincinnati on Thursday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss. Jake Fraley will replace Fairchild in left field and lead off the Reds' order. Fraley has a...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Yardbarker

Slipping Brewers look for traction vs. Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves slowly slipping out of contention in the National League Central. The Brewers look to get back on track Friday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has lost 14 of its past 22 games to plummet six games behind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue

Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Giolito and Sheets Boost White Sox to 5-3 Win Over Orioles

Chicago White Sox’ fans got a glimpse of the old Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. A stellar outing from the righty and a slew of singles were enough for the South Siders to secure a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve seen the version of Giolito that has...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Mountcastle homers off Cease, Orioles hold off White Sox 5-3

BALTIMORE -- — At times, this felt tense enough to be a playoff game — and it was another chance for the Baltimore Orioles to show how different this year really is. They broke through early against Dylan Cease and held on late with Félix Bautista. Their starting pitcher made it to the middle innings with a lead. Their new wall in left field kept a couple 400-foot Chicago drives in the park.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Major League Baseball#The White Sox
FOX Sports

Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy