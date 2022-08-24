Read full article on original website
Burglary Suspect Killed, Resident Wounded During Shootout in Riverside
A 20-year-old man suspected of joining at least one other person in trying to burglarize a Riverside apartment was killed by the resident, who was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said Thursday. Denzeal Young of Moreno Valley was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block...
Felon to Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A 40-year-old felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money must stand trial for attempted murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon
On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Man Fatally Shot Near Huntington Park
A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Orange County Man Sentenced to Prison in ‘Murderous Rampage' That Left Two Dead
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father's girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family's Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
California man gets life for killing 2, including father
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Authorities Identify Man Killed on Hemet Street, Authorities Seek Suspects
Authorities Thursday identified a 40-year-old man who was killed in a street in Hemet on Friday. The man was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department. Sgt. Ed Baeza with...
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Resident with machete confronts Anaheim street takeover crowd; incident captured on video
A frustrated resident was captured on video confronting participants of a street takeover in Anaheim early Thursday morning. The man was shirtless, barefoot and holding what appeared to be a machete when he came out of his home to confront a large crowd at Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue shortly midnight. Cars were doing burnouts […]
Father arrested for abuse that left 14-month-old with ‘permanent head and brain injuries’: LAPD
A 21-year-old North Hollywood man has been arrested after he abused his 14-month-old son, leading to “permanent injury,” the Los Angeles Police Department said. The abuse took place in March, when the boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital for emergency surgery for “permanent head and brain injuries,” the LAPD said in a release. […]
Authorities ID bicyclist, 69, killed in crash in Irvine
Authorities Wednesday identified a bicyclist who police say was killed in a crash involving a stopped truck in Irvine. The crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and the man died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s...
