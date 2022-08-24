ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Killed, Resident Wounded During Shootout in Riverside

A 20-year-old man suspected of joining at least one other person in trying to burglarize a Riverside apartment was killed by the resident, who was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, authorities said Thursday. Denzeal Young of Moreno Valley was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon to Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting Roommate During Scuffle

A 40-year-old felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money must stand trial for attempted murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
HEMET, CA
burbankpd.org

Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon

On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Park, CA
Fullerton, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fullerton, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot Near Huntington Park

A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Young
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Associated Press

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Sentencing#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier

A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID bicyclist, 69, killed in crash in Irvine

Authorities Wednesday identified a bicyclist who police say was killed in a crash involving a stopped truck in Irvine. The crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and the man died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy