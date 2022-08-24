ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Supervisor calls for relocation of young offenders

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department Tuesday to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a lengthy statement, Mitchell cited “a...
Wesson Resigns As Ridley-Thomas’ Interim City Council Replacement

Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson has resigned as the interim replacement for indicted Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, three days after a judge issued a preliminary injunction continuing to bar him from performing any official duties. Wesson, in a letter Thursday to the City Council obtained by the Los Angeles Times,...
City tries to cancel use of the term homeless

Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
$480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee

Southern California’s Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff’s staff...
Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target

Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Los Angeles Council Members Propose Citywide Office of Unarmed Response

Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, under a motion introduced Wednesday by seven council members. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would build on previous council...
LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
Residents to Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights

Angelino Heights residents plan protests Friday against the filming of the next “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, is set...
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study

A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
