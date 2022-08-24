A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.

