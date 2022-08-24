Read full article on original website
LA County Supervisor calls for relocation of young offenders
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department Tuesday to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a lengthy statement, Mitchell cited “a...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Wesson Resigns As Ridley-Thomas’ Interim City Council Replacement
Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson has resigned as the interim replacement for indicted Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, three days after a judge issued a preliminary injunction continuing to bar him from performing any official duties. Wesson, in a letter Thursday to the City Council obtained by the Los Angeles Times,...
Jury Gives a $26 Million Verdict for a Former Pasadena USD Student Who Was Assaulted
An LA County Superior Court jury delivered a $26 million verdict for a former Pasadena Unified School District special education student who was sexually assaulted by three male classmates. The 11-year-old was a student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy during the 2015-2016...
City tries to cancel use of the term homeless
Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
$480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee
Southern California’s Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff’s staff...
Wage Theft: Car wash workers in $2.3 million case await pay 3 years later
LOS ANGELES — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Antonio Dominguez had never seen a car wash before moving to Los Angeles from Mexico in 1997. As a 24-year-old day laborer, he’d walk home each day, stop along a palm-lined boulevard and watch a team of mostly Mexican workers sponge, rinse, dry and polish a line of cars.
One Year Ago Today (August 26, 2021)…OC Judge Agrees To Reduce Charges Against Doctor In Alleged Rapes
One Year Ago Today (August 26, 2021)…An Orange County Superior Court judge approved a request by prosecutors to reduce charges against a Newport Beach hand surgeon and his girlfriend, who were accused of drugging and raping multiple women. The move means Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley now face...
Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target
Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Los Angeles Council Members Propose Citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, under a motion introduced Wednesday by seven council members. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would build on previous council...
LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism
A rally will be held outside of the Kaiser Permanente Medical School in Pasadena. It's to show support for Black doctors and one doctor who is taking Kaiser Permanente to court.
Residents to Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights
Angelino Heights residents plan protests Friday against the filming of the next “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, is set...
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LAPD: Possible Hit-Run Motorist Comes Forward, Released Pending Investigation
A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
